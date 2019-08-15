Here’s the deal: how BP is investing in a low carbon future

When BP recently announced a new joint venture with US agri-commodities company Bunge that will grow its existing biofuels business in Brazil by more than 50%, BP’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team in the UK and the US was working behind the scenes to get everything in place. The thriving market for low carbon deals is a growing part of the job, as established players like BP look to make bigger forays into the new energy economy.





The assets might be new and emerging, but one thing that won’t change is the importance of relationships. While technology has made the process of buying and selling more efficient, there’s one place where people still have the edge over computers.



“I don’t see robots replacing an M&A negotiator any time soon,” says Robert Lawson, head of BP’s M&A team since 2012.



“Yes, technology will play an increasing role. We are already beginning to see algorithms determining the most efficient terms between buyer and seller. However, striking a deal is still about relationships, trust and repeat business.”



A case in point: the $10.5 billion acquisition of the bulk of BHP’s onshore US shale assets that BP’s M&A team, working with the BPX business, clinched last year.



The two companies already had a strong relationship, having worked together in the Gulf of Mexico and elsewhere. “In addition to a tremendous effort by both deal teams, our relationship and the trust that existed enabled us to make the deal happen quickly,” says Lawson

