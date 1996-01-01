Net zero by 2050

We’ve set ambitious aims to reduce emissions, scale up renewables and invest more in low carbon. We’ll report back here with progress on our #bpNetZero journey
In 2020
We launched a new ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. We set 2025 targets for reducing emissions, which we updated in February 2022.
By 2050
We are raising our low carbon ambitions, aiming to be net zero across operations, production and sales by 2050 or sooner.
We look back at the progress made across each of our three strategic focus areas – resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility, and low carbon energy – and ahead to our aims for the future. Plus, we share our plans for accelerating greening at bp
'Making EVs more accessible'
bp CEO Bernard on our strategic collaboration with VW Group and plans to deliver a convenient charging experience for drivers across Europe
'We can't do it alone'
Discover the net zero ambitions of Microsoft and the cities of Houston and Aberdeen
'Part of the solution'
Net Zero Teesside is a carbon capture and storage project with huge potential to decarbonize
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter