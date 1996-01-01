Site traffic information and cookies

Net zero by 2050

We’ve set ambitious aims to reduce emissions, scale up renewables and invest more in low carbon. We’ll report back here with progress on our #bpNetZero journey

In 2020

We launched a new ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. We set 2025 targets for reducing emissions, which we updated in February 2022.

 

By 2030

We plan to bring down our operational emissions by 50% from our 2019 baseline. 

By 2050

We are raising our low carbon ambitions, aiming to be net zero across operations, production and sales by 2050 or sooner. 

