Ready for take-off: bp supplies sustainable aviation fuel for historic transatlantic flight

It’s been more than a century since the first flight across the Atlantic, but this autumn will see a new historic first: the world’s first 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) flight across the ocean.

The SAF used in the Virgin Airways flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK will be supplied in part by bp. It’s a milestone in the use of SAF, which has fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the traditional fuel it replaces.

bp biofuels head Nigel Dunn recently spoke with Reuters about biofuels, explaining how they are essential for decarbonizing transport, like SAF in aviation.

Biofuels “become absolutely mission critical in the aviation and marine sectors, where we really don’t see much in the way of a viable alternative in the medium to long term,” he said. “So, certainly today, there’s only one way to decarbonize and that’s biofuels.”

