Number crunching with Big Data

Retailers, airlines and banks are doing this already, tracking customer behaviour to target services and resources more effectively. And, there is a growing recognition in BP of the immense opportunity that Big Data could offer to help it better understand reservoir activity, increase refinery efficiency, improve biofuels yields, and make better trading choices. In 2012, the organisation established a decision analytics network – now 200-strong among its professionals – to examine ways to advance use of data and to help BP’s businesses harness these opportunities.

Data in motion

“As an organisation, as an industry, we are increasingly putting more sensors into our facilities, on rigs, wells and pipelines, for example, to measure temperature, pressure, chemicals and equipment vibrations,” says Paul Stone, decision analytics network leader. “The variety of sensors available is increasing all the time and we are getting more data back, in real-time, with ever-shorter cycles. This is data in motion, not data just sitting on a disk drive, and it is telling us about operational conditions that can be used by our businesses in order to further strengthen safety and improve performance. So, we need to make sense of it as it is acquired, not after the fact.”



The rapid growth in BP’s data volumes is a direct result of its greater ability to acquire it in the first place. Data is acquired for a range of reasons, including reliability and performance. For instance, by installing fibre optic ‘distributed acoustic sensing’ in its wells, BP will be able to receive data from deep underground that lets production teams know where and how effectively the well is producing hydrocarbons. Such a system can easily deliver many terabytes of data each day from just one well.

Paul Stone The biggest benefit of analytics is that it provides the opportunity to predict what will happen, instead of recording what has happened or is happening

“Real-time monitoring enables us to see if the relationships between physical properties while drilling a well, for example, are changing unfavourably, because understanding the various patterns that are formed by these relationships is important when it comes to diagnosing problems,” says Stone. “The biggest benefit of analytics, though, is that it provides the opportunity to predict what will happen, instead of recording what has happened or is happening. All these different data points allow people to spot patterns as they form, patterns that point to future conditions before they occur and, with all this extra data, we can take the right action ahead of time.”

Super computing power

BP strengthened its commitment to computing and advanced information technology in October 2013, with the opening of its new Center for High- Performance Computing (CHPC), the largest commercial research and development computing resource in the world. Replacing a previous facility, this ‘supercomputer’ was established primarily to help with seismic imaging, but its vast data-crunching capability – 3.8 petaflops of computing power and 23.5 petabytes of disk space, equivalent to more than 40,000 laptops – is available for use by the whole organisation.



The site’s location in Houston, near institutions such as Rice University and the University of Texas, means that the CHPC can attract some of the best mathematicians and computer scientists, aligning itself with the likes of technology giants Google, Amazon and Microsoft, themselves avid consumers of data.



“Since 1999, BP’s computing needs have grown by a factor of 22,000, with computing power doubling almost every year,” says Keith Gray, manager of the CHPC. “To illustrate that, in 2004, a new group of computers that we put in popped the main circuit breaker for Westlake [BP’s Houston headquarters], putting it in the dark. It soon became clear that a new computing facility was appropriate to support the organisation and its businesses.”



In BP’s Upstream business, the CHPC facility helps the seismic imaging teams to simulate, process and predict what will happen in a reservoir. It does this by processing and managing huge volumes of geological data from across BP’s global portfolio, helping teams to see more clearly below the Earth’s surface. It helps reduce the amount of time needed to analyse large amounts of seismic data and can also enable more detailed in-house modelling of rock formations before drilling begins. With field developments costing billions, this knowledge is invaluable and its pursuit puts BP at the forefront of seismic advances.



“Data volumes 25 years ago were measured in megabytes,” says John Etgen, distinguished adviser, seismic imaging. “Individual data sets are now approaching petabytes in size, with volumes having grown by a factor of a billion, just in my career. But, this is not only about volume, because the way sound waves propagate in the earth is very, very complicated and the science we use is never complete. Sound waves react to things down to the scale of grains of sand. Even at very high resolution, the images we can make today still have gaps bigger than the size of a conference room.”