Achievement Award for BP's Young Professional

The SPE Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) is the biggest and longest established oil , gas and renewables industry awards for the UK offshore energy sector.

A company BP Ventures has invested in, BiSN, won the Innovator and the Great Company awards.

BP’s Laura Steedman has won the Young Professional Award at the prestigious Offshore Achievement Awards.



At just 24, she delivered an industry first by working with key suppliers to design and implement a new and cost-effective technology that has boosted the efficiency of gas turbines used to power offshore platforms.



The upgraded turbine air filtration system fitted to one North Sea platform has created significant energy and cost savings with net annual cost benefits to BP of at least £1.8m per annum.



Laura said: ‘I was so lucky to have the opportunity to work on this project and am so happy my manager had the confidence in me to take it on.’

On winning the award, which recognises the professional capability and the wider contribution made to the offshore industry, by a person aged 35 or under, Laura says: ‘It was a really great night. I met so many inspirational people who I hope to work with in the future.’



Laura joined BP in 2016 as a Mechanical Engineer Challenger Graduate. Initially working in the discipline engineering team where she quickly established a reputation for delivering business results.



She is now working offshore on the ETAP platform as a production support engineer where she is leading a new approach to safety where everybody on the platform from the chef to the medic is taught how to spot defects.



‘I am passionate about it. We’re showing great results,’ she says.



And, as an active member and Chair of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) Aberdeen Young Members Panel and a BP Schools Link ambassador, Laura promotes engineering to the next generation.