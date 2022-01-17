UK offshore wind explainer

What makes the UK a wind wonder?

As the gustiest country in Europe, the UK is ideally located to harness the power of wind.

Onshore wind turbines are well established in the UK and are now a common sight, dotted along hills, fields and even beside motorways. In the past decade, onshore wind generation has exeeded offshore but that gap has narrowed each year. For the next decade, the incredible generating power of offshore wind is really set to take off.

Offshore, the wind speed and direction is stronger and consistent, meaning it can generate more power. But until recently, offshore developments have not been cost-effective.



Offshore wind, once relatively expensive compared to onshore wind or solar, has seen a sharp reduction in capital costs (in 2020, around 65% lower than a UK project five years ago4). This cost reduction comes in part due to the use of much larger turbines and technological advances, such as development of lithium-ion batteries, an essential element in ensuring continuity of supply from weather-dependent sources.

Best blade plans

The UK isn’t the only country with full-blown wind energy plans. Across the world, offshore wind keeps growing, with capacity set to expand by 13% each year over the next two decades5.