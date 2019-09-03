Platforms of the future

Cleaner, greener and leaner oil and gas platforms are on the way.

Smaller in scale and powered remotely or by the wind and the sun, these production platforms will use less energy and boast a lower carbon footprint.

“We are looking at how we can modernize our traditional hydrocarbon concepts, looking at ways where we can integrate solar, wind and batteries to provide power instead of burning gas or diesel,” says John Kennedy, engineering director, global concept development. “It is about being much more efficient with the energy we use at our sites.”

It’s all part of BP’s efforts to reduce emissions from operations and help advance the transition to a lower carbon energy future.

Power plays

BP engineers are looking into the possibility of providing power to the Clair South development in the North Sea region from shore.

“So, we would remove the power-generation equipment from the platform and provide power by electric cable, which has the potential for reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” he says. “You also reduce the maintenance burden on the facility and that means fewer people on it, so it becomes safer and more streamlined.”

Another offshore project that has the potential for lower emissions is Cypre, a new unmanned offshore production facility proposed for Trinidad.

“We are studying the idea of powering that platform from a nearby existing facility that has excess power and can provide that excess to the new one. Again, it reduces greenhouse gases,” says Kennedy.