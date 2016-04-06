Shifting sand: technology against the grain

Sand can be an unwelcome by-product for the oil and gas industry. It occurs when weak rock starts to break down as reservoir pressure reduces, creating loose grains that travel with the hydrocarbons into the well. Ultimately, this can cause erosion, damage equipment and lead to reduced production.



The issue can be dealt with by restricting a well’s flow rate, but this also limits oil and gas production. Techniques exist that help stop sand entering the well at all while oil and gas continue to flow—metal screens or coarser-grained gravel that act as filters are installed in the well. But, these are expensive, complex and can sometimes fail.



Finding the problematic zone can also be difficult and expensive. Reservoir sections can be hundreds of metres long, but ‘sanding’ may only occur in a small section.



A significant proportion of BP’s hydrocarbon reserves are found in weakly consolidated reservoirs, in areas such as the Gulf of Mexico and Angola. So, it has set up a team of ‘sand control’ specialists, focused on developing technologies that enable an equivalent level of hydrocarbon recovery from weak reservoirs as from competent rocks. Currently, the team is looking at three ways of enhancing well productivity and reliability: predictive capability—to better understand when sand will be produced; monitoring—to better pinpoint where it is entering the well; and remediation—to stop it entering at all.

Predicting the problem

Sand prediction capability gathers information by analysing reservoir rock, studying well case histories, and using sophisticated numerical models to determine the conditions that result in rock disaggregation and sand production. This allows the team to help select the most appropriate completion method, as well as advising on a well’s optimal operating limits to minimize sand production.



“Our specialists will study immediate production expectations and look at how reservoir conditions might change over many years,” says Dana Aytkhozhina, drilling and completions fluids specialist. Combining this with prediction skills allows BP to optimize completion performance for the life of the well.

Sand monitoring