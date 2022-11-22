Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Reimagining energy
  4. Renewable diesel capacity at Cherry Point doubled

Getting more renewable diesel on the road

Release date:
22 November 2022
Doubling renewable diesel output at our Cherry Point refinery means truck drivers can lower their emissions without changing a thing
 
🕒 1 min read | 🎥 Video| 💡 Why it matters

The world needs transportation fuels, and our Cherry Point refinery in the US produces millions of gallons of them a day. As bp transforms, the team there is finding ways to cut emissions from those products while they scale up lower carbon solutions. 

 

Diesel is extremely difficult to decarbonize, but producing it from bio sources, such as waste vegetable oil and animal fat, can have a big impact. So, the team at Cherry Point turned a $50 million investment into doubled renewable diesel capacity. The refinery now has the capability to co-process more than 7,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel, about 2.6 million barrels per year. Watch the short film above to find out more.

 

Refining diesel from renewable sources like biowaste produces a product with 30% fewer lifecycle emissions than fossil diesel. And, it’s chemically identical – which means that we can change things on our end, but our customers don’t have to change a thing.  

💡 Why it matters


This upgrade is expected to reduce the CO2 emissions resulting from the diesel produced by Cherry Point by up to 600,000 tons per year. That’s like taking around 130,000 cars off the road. 

 

This is one more plan put into action. Cherry Point is a great example of a refinery transforming by integrating energy hub – enabling us to keep providing the energy customers want and need and the jobs communities rely on by making lower carbon products.

“We’re excited that Cherry Point continues taking steps towards a lower carbon future. This work shows the important role refining can play in helping both bp and the world to reach net zero.”

 

Amber Russell, senior vice president, refining, terminals and pipelines

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

Find out more about bp investments at Cherry Point refinery

Using electric power to lower emissions in Texas

How bp is transforming