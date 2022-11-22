Getting more renewable diesel on the road

The world needs transportation fuels, and our Cherry Point refinery in the US produces millions of gallons of them a day. As bp transforms, the team there is finding ways to cut emissions from those products while they scale up lower carbon solutions.

Diesel is extremely difficult to decarbonize, but producing it from bio sources, such as waste vegetable oil and animal fat, can have a big impact. So, the team at Cherry Point turned a $50 million investment into doubled renewable diesel capacity. The refinery now has the capability to co-process more than 7,000 barrels a day of renewable diesel, about 2.6 million barrels per year. Watch the short film above to find out more.

Refining diesel from renewable sources like biowaste produces a product with 30% fewer lifecycle emissions than fossil diesel. And, it’s chemically identical – which means that we can change things on our end, but our customers don’t have to change a thing.

