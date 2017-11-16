Smarter tech: the consumer electronics revolution coming to the gas field

For the past two years, BP’s Lower 48 business has been pursuing big ideas in order to remain a leader in the US natural gas industry. Brian Pugh, Lower 48’s chief operation officer - production, believes the key to unlocking the business’s full potential, especially in a low price environment, is to embrace new ways of working.



“If you look at any industry, every single one is being turned inside out by technology,” he says. “The energy industry is no different.”



In fact, many of the new innovations being deployed across the Lower 48 business have been borrowed from other sectors, including the logistics, wearable technology and personal computer industries.



“We’re trying to bring the consumer electronics revolution to the oilfield,” says Pugh. “In the past, it has been dominated by very specialized companies with incredibly expensive equipment that doesn’t evolve very quickly. Now we’re breaking down some of those barriers.”

Intelligent operations As part of its new ‘Intelligent Operations’ operating model, Lower 48 is using a series of new technologies that automate many of the time-consuming, routine maintenance activities performed by operators in the field. “This new approach ultimately frees up their time to work more efficiently and creatively, and to focus on what’s really important,” Pugh says. One example is Lower 48’s creation of an analytics-backed logistics system - inspired by parcel delivery companies - that helps operators make the most of their time spent at well sites. This includes an algorithm that develops dynamic routes for workers so that they’re being directed to the highest-priority wells, whether it’s for health and safety, preventative maintenance or performance optimization reasons. “In the past, we had pre-defined geographic routes that everyone ran,” Pugh says. “Now our computer system is actually prioritizing activities based on the algorithm that we’ve created.”

During their site visits, operators are using smart glasses - safety goggles that enable workers to read sensor information on their lenses and communicate in real time with technical experts at a control center. Using augmented reality, the experts can overlay instructions and data in the technician’s field of vision as they work on the equipment. The glasses were piloted over several months at sites in Texas and Oklahoma and will soon be deployed across the business, including in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.



“The smart glasses greatly increase our productivity, and we’ve seen improvements in the safety and efficiency of our operations,” says Pugh. To help its teams see things their naked eyes can’t, Lower 48 is deploying drones to perform routine well site inspections, detect potential leaks and, in some cases, serve as first responders. “If our alarm system notifies us of a potential problem,” Pugh says, "we can send a drone out in the field to get a better idea of what’s happening so that the operator can be better prepared as they respond to the situation.”



The Lower 48 business has also developed an “industry-disrupting” alternative to the computers it uses to control a well. “Historically these units have cost thousands of dollars and are difficult to work on, because they require a very specialized skill set,” says Pugh