Listen up: identifying the sounds underground

What’s more, no one knew exactly what sand movement in a well sounded like. So, how do you distinguish sand from oil from background noise? The answer lay in the techniques used in the music industry, similar to those used in the music recognition app Shazam. Prad designed an algorithm that takes the DAS data and pattern-matches different acoustic signals. “Instead of listening for guitar music, I was trying to listen for sand,” he says.

To identify which signal was sand, the Upstream Technology team designed a ‘flow-loop’ experiment with optical fibre installed. Varying concentrations of sand were injected into the test set-up, along with other fluids. Prad and the team then pattern-matched the signals to identify the acoustic ‘fingerprint’ of sand under varying flow conditions using DAS. He then wrote an algorithm to extract this ‘sand noise’ in near real time. “I must admit, writing the algorithm was a bit complex,” he says.

Putting the tech to the testOnce the different acoustic signatures were identified and the algorithm written, it was time to test the technology in a real well. The results were almost immediate - the processed DAS signals appeared to show BP exactly where sand was entering the well.

A second test was conducted six months later with an improved algorithm and new dashboards that allowed the Azerbaijan team to monitor the well in real time. In fact, remarkably, it takes just five seconds from the moment sand enters a well for it to show up on an engineer’s computer screen anywhere in the world.“

This second test gave the team the confidence to go into the well and fix the problems,” says Prad. “Once the identified zone was remediated, the amount of sand entering the well dropped by 90% and we’d added around 2,500 barrels of oil per day production from just one well.” That was just the start. Within 12 months of developing the system, the Azerbaijan team had completed 50 surveys. Prad’s algorithm has the potential to add thousands more barrels of oil to BP’s daily production around the world.“

The ability to see sand moving in real time has made a huge difference,” he says. “It allows us to see exactly where inside a well we need to remediate and, in a lot of instances, we can now make adjustments to increase production without that expensive intervention. It has been a great team effort to take this from a concept to a product that is now running the algorithm to generate real business value. It’s exciting to see work I’m doing have a real impact on the business.”