If you think of bp as simply a traditional oil major, think again

The energy we produce each year is enough to meet the needs of 330 million family homes. Most of that energy today comes from oil and gas, as you might expect. But, there’s more... read on for the facts and figures you might not know about bp and our transformation

bp aims to be a net zero company by 2050 or soonerbp aims to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner

More ambition
for net zero

Charging an electric vehicleCharging an electric vehicle

More
electric
chargers

We sell 150 million cups of coffee a yearWe sell 150 million cups of coffee a year

More
coffee and
convenience

A montage showing our low carbon investment increase since 2019, the number of barrrels of bioenergy we aim to be producing per day by 2030, and our operational emissions reduction aimA montage showing our low carbon investment increase since 2019, the number of barrrels of bioenergy we aim to be producing per day by 2030, and our operational emissions reduction aim
bp Wind Energy operatorbp Wind Energy operator

More
wind
energy

Control room operatorsControl room operators

More ways to supply energy while reducing operational emissions

bp’s women executives (from left): Emma Delaney, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, Giulia Chierchia, Kerry Dryburgh, Carol Howle and Leigh-Ann Russellbp’s women executives (from left): Emma Delaney, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, Giulia Chierchia, Kerry Dryburgh, Carol Howle and Leigh-Ann Russell

More women
than men

Air bp refuels an aircraft with sustainable aviation fuelAir bp refuels an aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel

More flights powered by bio

A bp Bunge worker inspects a crop of sugarcane in BrazilA bp Bunge worker inspects a crop of sugarcane in Brazil

More money in low carbon businesses

A montage showing the number of homes our pipeline of offshore wind projects could power, the amount of hydrogen that could be produced from our current hopper of planned projects, and the number of EV charging points we aim to have by 2030A montage showing the number of homes our pipeline of offshore wind projects could power, the amount of hydrogen that could be produced from our current hopper of planned projects, and the number of EV charging points we aim to have by 2030
Lightsource bp’s Vendimia solar project in Spain Lightsource bp’s Vendimia solar project in Spain

More ways to help green other industries

A coastal wind farmA coastal wind farm

More lower carbon hubs

Why it matters

Today, most of our production is oil and gas. But as we transition towards net zero, that will change. By the end of this decade, we expect capital expenditure invested in our five transition growth businesses (bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen) globally to have increased to around 50% of total spend and to have reduced oil and gas production by around 40%*.

* This includes divestments.

