Going global: the journey of a natural gas molecule

The last stage of purification involves removing any traces of mercury. The main components of the natural gas, methane and ethane, are then separated from the heavier components in a pre-chilling stage. The hydrocarbons are separated by fractionation, a process of separating components with different boiling points, and the heavier components either stored for use as fuel in the plant or sold as by-products.

What’s left is the purified natural gas - methane, ethane and small amounts of propane and butane - which is now ready to be liquefied. The liquefaction plant acts like a giant refrigerator, chilling the gas until it reaches minus 162 degrees centigrade at atmospheric pressure, turning it into a liquid that occupies 1/600th of its volume as a gas.

What happens next?

The LNG is stored in large insulated storage tanks, which typically hold 160,000 to 200,000 cubic metres. The LNG is then pumped into specially-designed LNG carriers, such as BP Shipping’s Gem-class vessels that can carry a cargo of 155,000 cubic metres, equivalent in volume to 62 Olympic swimming pools.A small amount of LNG naturally vaporizes during the voyage and this ‘boil off’ is either captured and recycled or used as fuel supplies powering the tanker. On arrival at the cargo’s destination, LNG is transferred into storage tanks at dedicated import terminals, where it is kept as liquid until needed.

Fast fact... BP produced in excess of 10 million tonnes of LNG in 2015, around 4% of the global market.

“The regasification process is a lot simpler,” says Winstanley. “All you’re really doing is heating up the LNG until it vaporizes.”

This is typically done with seawater, which is much warmer than the LNG, or by passing the LNG through a heated water bath.However, the purification done during LNG production has an impact at this end. “

Sometimes, it’s almost a bit too clean because so many of the impurities and heavier hydrocarbons have been removed.”

To counter this, LNG may need to be blended with an inert gas, such as nitrogen, or have propane added to make it compatible with the composition of the natural gas in the local network. This can differ from country to country, so the dilution formula is specific to each individual country or network.

Once regasified, the LNG is transported in pipelines and used as any other natural gas, whether that’s fuel for power stations or direct supply into homes.