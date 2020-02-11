Innovating women in science

Supporting start-ups

The WE Innovate competition is open to any Imperical College post-doc, female-led start-up. The programme gives applicants the support they need for their first start-up – everything from training on business models and pitching through to networking at events attended by venture capitalists. At the end of the year, five finalists pitch to a panel – including one BP judge – for a first prize of £30,000, in front of a live audience at the WE Innovate Final.



Emma Chapman, who works in Upstream technology, leads BP's support of the programme. She says: “It’s a great initiative and one we are proud to support. It gives young women a platform and the chance to network with the venturing industry.”

The programme also aims to open up the mindset of students – particularly STEM students – to careers beyond academia, giving them the push to initiate start-ups, as well as the business skills in their toolbox to succeed.

Today, the United Nations, partners worldwide, women and girls mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrating the theme, ‘Investment in Women and Girls in Science for Inclusive Green Growth’.

The day focuses on the reality that science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Angelo Amorelli, vice president of group research, and Anna-Marie Greenaway, who leads BP’s strategic university partnerships, both see BP’s support of this initiative as “making a tangible difference to promoting diversity in entrepreneurship. More than the funding, it’s about our best people contributing their expertise and experience. We thank them for their time and commitment.”