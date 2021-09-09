2020 was a bumper year for EV sales. There was a 15% fall in overall vehicle sales versus a 45% hike in plug-in sales.
Correct! The electric SUV segment saw the greatest jump, rising threefold from 55,000 units sold in 2019 to 156,000 in in 2020.
Global sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) surpassed 3 million for the first time in 2020, despite the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Publicly accessible chargers reached 1.3 million units globally in 2020. Installation was up 45%, slower than the 85% in 2019, largely due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Correct! According to the IEA, there were around 10 million EVs on the road. Based on the average vehicle requiring around 4,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year to operate, a staggering 40 billion kWh would have been needed to power all the world’s EVs in 2020.
At bp, we believe that greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption will play a significant part in helping the world get to net zero. Building the right charging infrastructure today is critical to accelerate EV adoption.
When it comes to EV charging, we’re calling for the right speed for the right need. We’re investing millions in both service and reliability to do just that, but this is a mammoth undertaking that will require both government and the private sector working together to deliver on it.
Watch as bp’s future mobility leader Richard Bartlett and UK Transport Minister Rachel Maclean discuss accelerating EV adoption: ramping up EV chargers and driving down emissions, on the road to net zero.
