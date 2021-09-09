What we’re calling for

At bp, we believe that greater electric vehicle (EV) adoption will play a significant part in helping the world get to net zero. Building the right charging infrastructure today is critical to accelerate EV adoption.

When it comes to EV charging, we’re calling for the right speed for the right need. We’re investing millions in both service and reliability to do just that, but this is a mammoth undertaking that will require both government and the private sector working together to deliver on it.

Find out more

Watch as bp’s future mobility leader Richard Bartlett and UK Transport Minister Rachel Maclean discuss accelerating EV adoption: ramping up EV chargers and driving down emissions, on the road to net zero.

