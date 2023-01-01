We’re committed to working with your company to protect your account and keep your business safe from fraud. With required driver ID and odometer prompting, the ability to deactivate lost or stolen cards anywhere anytime, and monitoring on all transactions, you can rest easy knowing you’re in good hands.
|BP Business Solutions
Mastercard® Program
|BP Business Solutions
Fuel Plus Program
|Savings
|Save up to 7¢ per gallon with volume-based rebates²
|✔
|✔
|Accepted at over 6,800 bp or Amoco locations in the U.S.4
|✔
|✔
|Use for fuel at any location that accepts Mastercard® cards1
|✔
|Account Management
|Transaction reports
|✔
|✔
|Customizable reporting
|✔
|✔
|Online statements
|✔
|✔
|Block and request new cards
|✔
|✔
|Maintain driver ID numbers as needed
|✔
|✔
|Tax exempt reporting
|✔
|✔
|Security and control
|Track usage by card
|✔
|✔
|Track per gallon, cost per mile & more
|✔
|✔
|Set purchasing limits by card
|✔
|✔
|Driver ID and odometer prompting
|✔
|✔
|Card features
|Maintenance purchasing capacity
|✔
|24/7 customer service
|✔
|✔
The bp and Amoco footprint covers more that 60% of the states in the US. Enjoy fuel and convenience at one of our 6,900+ in-network sites.4
Need more coverage? The BP Business Solutions Mastercard® is accepted anywhere Mastercard® is accepted.1
Get an engine as clean as it gets with fuel that cleans as you drive. Amoco Ultimate® with Invigorate® removes existing dirt deposits and prevents future dirt buildup, keeping your engine at peak performance.3
1 Fuel purchases at locations other than bp or Amoco are subject to an out-of-network transaction fee
2 Rebates may not be allowed where prohibited by law and apply only to fuel purchases made at participating bp or Amoco branded locations in the U.S. Not valid on off-road diesel, aviation, bulk fuel, propane or natural gas purchases. Rebate will not apply to returns or chargebacks. To receive rebates, invoice must be paid in full and on time. Rebates will be reflected on your billing statement in the form of a statement credit. Rebates are subject to change beginning 12 months after account sign-up. For more details see BP Business Plus Client Agreements or BP Business Solutions Mastercard.
3 Driving performance resulting from engine cleanliness based on ASTM D6201 engine testing. With continuous use, depending on what you drive and how you drive. Dirt refers to deposits on critical engine parts
4 As of January 1st 2023, there are 6,902 bp and Amoco sites in 32 of the 50 states.
The BP Business Solutions Mastercard® is issued by Regions Bank, pursuant to a license by Mastercard® International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.