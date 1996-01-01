Site traffic information and cookies

Archaea Energy

A bp company turning waste into renewable natural gas – at scale

Archaea Energy is the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. The Houston-based company was acquired by bp in late 2022. We specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities that capture waste emissions and convert it into low carbon fuel.
Transforming waste emissions into RNG

Archaea maintains a presence in 32 states – including Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee – that capture methane from waste to produce RNG.

How we do it

  1. We partner with landfill and farm owners to capture naturally recurring emissions from their waste.
  2. The organic waste material generates biogas, which can be transformed to create low carbon RNG.
  3. The resulting RNG can be piped through existing infrastructure as a low carbon energy source to help reduce carbon footprints.
Learn more

News

US Impact Report

The Advocacy Hub

What is biogas and Renewable Natural Gas, or RNG?

Biogas is produced when organic material decomposes in anaerobic conditions. Using proven membrane gas separation technology, biogas can be processed to remove impurities and separate CO2 to produce high-Btu, pipeline-quality RNG, which is a low carbon replacement for traditional fossil fuel-based natural gas.

Sources of biogas for potential RNG production include landfills, animal manure, and separated organic waste. Landfills are the largest of these sources and provide an attractive feedstock for RNG because of their predictable, long-term production profile.

 

RNG can be used interchangeably with fossil fuel-based natural gas. It is often used as a replacement for diesel fuel in vehicles, for power generation, and as a heating source in buildings. It also has industrial applications and can also be used as a feedstock for renewable hydrogen.

Carbon Sequestration: The possibilities for landfill carbon dioxide

In addition to producing RNG, Archaea is in the early stages of developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) capabilities. 

Archaea’s facilities collect landfill carbon dioxide (CO2) as part of its renewable natural gas production.  Our plants take the landfill gas – primarily methane (CH4) and CO2 that is otherwise managed by a landfill flare – brings it to our facility and processes it to be sold as renewable natural gas. This CO2 is separated from the methane and has the potential to be permanently stored below ground.

 

Adding a CCS capability to our plants offer a safe, isolated, and effective means to reduce CO2 emissions and make RNG economically competitive for the long term.

Contact us

For more information about how to work with us, please call 346-708-8272 or email us at rngpartnerships@archaea.energy.

 

Media
If you are a member of the media and have a question about bp’s Archaea Energy, please email us at uspress@bp.com

 

Collegiate Clean Energy

If you are a customer of Collegiate Clean Energy and have questions about your bill, please contact us at CCE@archaea.energy.

Join our team

If you’d like to work for Archaea, please view our open roles here.

bp’s other biogas sites

In addition to Archaea, bp has separately formed a joint venture, CE bp Renew Co, LLC, with Clean Energy Fuels that has invested nearly $500 million in various anaerobic digester facilities for methane capture at dairy farms in Idaho, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Canada labor disclosure

Read the Canada Fighting Forced Labor and Child Labor in Supply Chains Act Report 2023 here.

