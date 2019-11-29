Brian Gilvary talks inclusion and how BP is supporting underprivileged people in the UK

Gilvary joined a discussion alongside other business leaders and the Archbishop of Canterbury (the principal leader of the Church of England). He spoke about the role of business in improving social mobility and highlighted how BP is supporting underprivileged young people in the UK.

At BP we fully embrace different perspectives and different experiences. They make us a much richer and more rounded company – helping us innovate and develop the best solutions for the most challenging problems. Brian Gilvary Chief financial officer

School years are critical



“We know the school years are critical in setting young people on their future path. We partner with many schools and colleges across the UK where, in addition to BP’s funding, our staff volunteers help inspire employees of the future and boost their confidence by providing advice, mentoring and work experience that showcase different career opportunities – often careers not previously considered.

“We’re also encouraging young people to study STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, maths), which are typically under-represented by young women, ethnic minorities and disadvantaged students.

“We established our BP Educational Service (BPES) over 50 years ago in 1968, creating STEM teaching resources for primary and secondary schools to demonstrate real world context for learning. I’m proud to say that over 50% of all UK secondary schools and almost 25% of primary schools used our resources in the past year.

“In addition, BP’s Schools Link programme has been running for the past 50 years. Today, we partner with over 100 primary and secondary schools close to BP’s major sites, allowing our staff to provide guidance for students, as well as work experience and internships.”

Gilvary's personal journey

Gilvary also highlighted his own journey from a working-class household in Liverpool, where he overcame early learning difficulties and went on to rise through the ranks of BP – demonstrating meritocracy in action.

He said: “I could never have succeeded with my background if BP wasn’t a meritocratic company.”

Around 1,200 business delegates attended the conference, ranging from small organizations to large corporates and covering all sectors.