Military careers

bp has been recognized for its efforts in supporting veterans both inside and outside of the company:
We recently renewed our statement of support with the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). ESGR, an office of the U.S. Department of Defense, promotes cooperation and understanding between reserve service members and their civilian employers.
bp’s military leave policy provides leaves of absence to eligible employees who are called to or volunteer for service in one of the uniformed services, as defined by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). The policy provides a pay offset and continuation of certain benefits while on military service.
Who's eligible: full-time, part-time and temporary employees are eligible for military leave.
bp's generous military leave policy and support for employees who continue to serve in the military has resulted in recognition from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the U.S. Department of Defense which promotes cooperation and understanding between service members and their civilian employers.
Our unique contributions to an inclusive work environment, such as the Veterans Business Resource Group, an employee veteran network, advance our company’s values and behaviors. They represent bp’s commitment to America with visible support to active duty service members, reservists, guardsmen, and veterans and their spouses working worldwide.
bp has active relationships with organizations dedicated to assisting in the transition from military to civilian life, including Hiring Our Heroes, American Corporate Partners and Student Veterans of America.
