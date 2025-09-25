Weaker international trade leading to lower GDP
Increased geopolitical tensions and conflicts might dampen the growth of international trade as supply chains are moved onshore or are restricted to countries and regions seen as most politically stable or aligned.
Increased energy security
In a similar vein, increased geopolitical fragmentation may also cause countries to increase the importance they attach to their energy security as they seek to reduce their dependency on imported energy and energy technologies.
This might cause countries and regions to react in three main ways:
Less weight on climate and sustainability
Increased geopolitical fragmentation might also lead some countries to place less weight on climate and sustainability goals. This partly reflects the nature of the so-called energy trilemma, as countries seek to balance the competing needs for their energy systems to provide secure, affordable, and sustainable energies. If countries placed greater priority on energy security, that must be counter-balanced by placing less combined weight on the other two dimensions.
The potential for reduced emphasis on sustainability and climate goals may be exacerbated by slower economic growth stemming from weaker net trade. That would mean countries have less wealth and resources to devote to decarbonization, and especially to higher-cost, low carbon energies and technologies such as low carbon hydrogen, SAF, and CCUS.
Level and mix effects
The impact of weaker growth in international trade and GDP is likely to affect primarily the overall level of energy demand, whereas the other channels, stemming largely from increasing energy security concerns, would mostly impact the mix of different types of energy within overall demand.
The impact of increased geopolitical fragmentation on the growth of international trade and GDP lowers energy demand, while heightened energy security concerns have different, and in some cases offsetting, impacts on the fuel mix.
The implications of Increased geopolitical fragmentation differ across countries depending on the structure of their energy systems.
These differences can be explored by considering four energy ‘archetypes’, illustrated by the US, China, EU and India.