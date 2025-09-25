Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences
Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Energy Outlook
  4. Sensitivities
  5. Geopolitical fragmentation

Increased geopolitical fragmentation

Published:
25 September 2025

Main economic channels through which increasing levels of geopolitical fragmentation might impact the energy system

Chart showing the key economic channels and their interconnections in a more geopolitical fragmented world.
A pronounced and sustained increase in geopolitical fragmentation in which countries become increasing self-reliant, would be likely to both slow the growth of international trade and increase countries’ focus on their energy security, with implications for the level and mix of energy demand.
Chart showing the decline in global trade in a more geopolitical fragmented world.

Weaker international trade leading to lower GDP

 

Increased geopolitical tensions and conflicts might dampen the growth of international trade as supply chains are moved onshore or are restricted to countries and regions seen as most politically stable or aligned. 

Chart showing the decline in global trade leads to lower GDP growth in a more geopolitical fragmented world.
Reduced growth in international trade would be likely to weigh on global economic growth by limiting the scope for increased specialization and competition and by slowing the rate at which new technologies and best practices are diffused globally. This drag on economic growth is likely to be concentrated in economies which are most dependent on international trade.
Chart showing the decline in global trade leads to lower GDP growth in a more geopolitical fragmented world, while fragmentation also increases energy security concerns.

Increased energy security

 

In a similar vein, increased geopolitical fragmentation may also cause countries to increase the importance they attach to their energy security as they seek to reduce their dependency on imported energy and energy technologies.

Chart showing decrease in global trade and increase in energy security concerns have implications on GDP growth, low carbon supply chain, domestic/imported energy and energy efficiency in a more geopolitical fragmented world.

This might cause countries and regions to react in three main ways:

  • Placing an additional cost premium or penalty on imported energy relative to domestically produced energy.
  • Developing their own supply chains or aiming for greater diversification of supply for key energy technologies, including for green technologies such as photovoltaic cells and batteries, rather than relying on international or geographically highly concentrated supply chains.
  • Increasing the weight placed on improving energy efficiency, as this reduces the need for all types of energy and so further bolsters energy security.

 

Chart showing decrease in global trade and increase in energy security concerns have implications on GDP growth, low carbon supply chain, domestic/imported energy, energy efficiency and climate goals in a more geopolitical fragmented world.

Less weight on climate and sustainability

 

Increased geopolitical fragmentation might also lead some countries to place less weight on climate and sustainability goals. This partly reflects the nature of the so-called energy trilemma, as countries seek to balance the competing needs for their energy systems to provide secure, affordable, and sustainable energies. If countries placed greater priority on energy security, that must be counter-balanced by placing less combined weight on the other two dimensions.

Chart showing decrease in global trade and increase in energy security concerns have implications on GDP growth, low carbon supply chain, domestic/imported energy, energy efficiency and climate goals in a more geopolitical fragmented world.

The potential for reduced emphasis on sustainability and climate goals may be exacerbated by slower economic growth stemming from weaker net trade. That would mean countries have less wealth and resources to devote to decarbonization, and especially to higher-cost, low carbon energies and technologies such as low carbon hydrogen, SAF, and CCUS.

 

Level and mix effects

 

The impact of weaker growth in international trade and GDP is likely to affect primarily the overall level of energy demand, whereas the other channels, stemming largely from increasing energy security concerns, would mostly impact the mix of different types of energy within overall demand.

Increased geopolitical fragmentation reduces overall energy demand and has offsetting impacts on the fuel mix

The impact of increased geopolitical fragmentation on the growth of international trade and GDP lowers energy demand, while heightened energy security concerns have different, and in some cases offsetting, impacts on the fuel mix.

The impact of Increased geopolitical fragmentation depends on the structure of the energy systems in different countries

The implications of Increased geopolitical fragmentation differ across countries depending on the structure of their energy systems.

These differences can be explored by considering four energy ‘archetypes’, illustrated by the US, China, EU and India.

Related content

2024 – a year of action

In 2024 we helped to supply a share of the energy that the world wants and needs – all while putting safety first

Caring for our planet

We aim to support biodiversity at in-scope bp operated projects and major operating sites and reduce our net freshwater use in stressed catchments on sites we operate

Offshore wind

Wind energy is an abundant and potentially substantial power source that can bolster energy security and act as a catalyst for integrated systems