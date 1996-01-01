Reimagining energy for people and planet

35%
Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline
Net positive impact
Methodology developed
16%
Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline
4.4GW
Renewable energy equivalent developed to FID
3
Working in partnership with Houston, Aberbeen and the Valencia region in Spain
~$2.2bn
Up from around $750m in 2020
A-
Score received in CDP Climate 2021
We launched our five aims in February 2020. Given their maturity compared with the other sustainability aims that we launched in 2021, we have made progress against the majority of our targets.
(2020 16%)
(2020 9%)
(2020 <1%)
(2020 0.12%)
(2020 $750 million)
We launched our five aims to help the world get to net zero in February 2020, alongside five aims to get bp to net zero. These aims are primarily qualitative in nature but we have made progress in line with our aims.
We have made progress against our aims, including benchmarking and agreeing focus areas. This is a key part of the systematic, considered and collaborative approach we are taking to deliver our aims.
We have made progress in building the foundations and methodologies needed to deliver our planet aims, with some quite advanced and others at earlier stages of development. This is in line with our systematic, considered and collaborative approach.