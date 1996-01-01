Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Sustainability
  Reporting centre
  Sustainability report 2021 quick read

Reimagining energy for people and planet

Sustainability at bp is about creating value by connecting the business opportunities of the energy transition with our aims for people and our planet
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Net zero ambition report pdf / 8.4 MB
Sustainability report 2021 – photo montage
Bernard Looney
Rooting our new strategy in sustainability
“We have a lot more to learn, but our experience so far is that our purpose – reimagining energy for people and our planet – can help us diversify and decarbonize bp and at the same time create real value and returns for our shareholders.”


Bernard Looney

Chief executive officer, bp
March 2022
Embedding sustainability into the way we do business
“Approaching strategy and sustainability in an integrated way is enabling us to prioritize and capture the opportunities in the energy transition – those best aligned to bp’s capabilities and strategic objectives.”


Giulia Chierchia

EVP,  strategy, sustainability & ventures (SS&V)
March 2022

2021 sustainability highlights

Net zero operations

35%

Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline

Enhancing biodiversity

Net positive impact

Methodology developed

Net zero production

16%

Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline

More clean energy

4.4GW

Renewable energy equivalent developed to FID

City or region partnerships

3

Working in partnership with Houston, Aberbeen and the Valencia region in Spain

Low carbon investments

~$2.2bn

Up from around $750m in 2020

Transparency leader

A-

Score received in CDP Climate 2021

Our sustainability frame


Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our sustainability frame underpins our strategy to become an integrated energy company and translates our purpose into action. It sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our stakeholders and society.
E m b e d d i n g i n t o o u r D N A E n g a g i n g s t a k e h o l d e r s I m p ro v e p e op l e ' s l i v e s G e t t o n e t z e ro C a r e f o r o u r p l a n e t Our beliefs and foundations
Getting to net zero

Five aims to get bp to net zero

We launched our five aims in February 2020. Given their maturity compared with the other sustainability aims that we launched in 2021, we have made progress against the majority of our targets.

Find out more
Aim 1: net zero operations

Aim 1: net zero operations

 

2021 performance
35%

cumulative reduction in emissions against the 2019 baseline (absolute basis)

(2020 16%)

Aim 2: net zero production

Aim 2: net zero production

 

2021 performance
16%

cumulative reduction in emissions against the 2019 baseline (absolute basis)

(2020 9%)

Aim 3: net zero sales

Aim 3: Net zero sales

 

2021 performance 
0%

cumulative reduction in average emissions intensity of marketed energy products against the 2019 baseline

(2020 <1%)

Aim 4: reducing methane

Aim 4: reducing methane

 

2021 performance
0.07%

calculated methane intensity of our operations

(2020 0.12%)

Aim 5: more $ for new energies

Aim 5: more $ into transition

 
2021 performance
~$2.2 billion

low carbon investments

(2020 $750 million)

Five aims to help the world get to net zero

We launched our five aims to help the world get to net zero in February 2020, alongside five aims to get bp to net zero. These aims are primarily qualitative in nature but we have made progress in line with our aims.

Find out more
Aim 6: advocating

Aim 6: advocating

 

Advocacy hub launched to inform stakeholders
Aim 7: incentivizing employees

Aim 7: incentivizing employees

 

Remuneration linked to emissions reductions for leadership and around 22,000 employees
Aim 8: aligning associations

Aim 8: aligning associations

 

Assessed association memberships results published in our trade association report
Aim 9: transparency leader

Aim 9: transparency leader

 

Expanded TCFD disclosures using the WBCSD Scenario catalogue
Aim 10: clean cities and corporates

Aim 10: clean cities and corporates

 

New partnerships announced with cities and corporates
Improving people’s lives

Five aims to improve people’s lives

We have made progress against our aims, including benchmarking and agreeing focus areas. This is a key part of the systematic, considered and collaborative approach we are taking to deliver our aims.

Find out more
Aim 11: more clean energy

Aim 11: more clean energy

 

4.4GW renewable energy equivalent developed to FID by end of 2021 towards our 50GW by 2030 aim
Aim 12: just transition

Aim 12: just transition

 

Building skills for the future energy system
Aim 13: sustainable livelihoods

Aim 13: sustainable livelihoods

 

Fair wage benchmarking completed to increase our understanding of fair wages
Aim 14: greater equity

Aim 14: greater equity

 

Global DE&I scorecard launched to help bp entities progress diversity, equity and inclusion
Aim 15: enhance wellbeing

Aim 15: enhance wellbeing

 

Employee portal and worldwide physical activity challenges launched
Caring for our planet

Five aims to care for our planet

We have made progress in building the foundations and methodologies needed to deliver our planet aims, with some quite advanced and others at earlier stages of development. This is in line with our systematic, considered and collaborative approach.

Find out more
Aim 16: enhancing biodiversity

Aim 16: enhancing biodiversity

 

Net positive impact methodology developed
Aim 17: water positive

Aim 17: water positive

 

Water replenishment partnership set to be launched in 2022
Aim 18: championing nature-based solutions

Aim 18: championing nature-based solutions

 

Finite Carbon forest offset programme launched in Canada
Aim 19: unlock circularity

Aim 19: unlock circularity

 

New waste metrics piloted with plans to be reported on using 2022 data
Aim 20: sustainable purchasing

Aim 20: sustainable purchasing

 

Sustainability factors trialled in our major purchasing decisions
Go deeper
Data icon

Data and how we report ‎

Reporting centre icon

Reporting centre and archive

