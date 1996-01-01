6. International transfers

We maintain our authentication platform in the EU. However, as an international company, we may transfer your personal information to other bp entities, in particular to bp entities in India, for IT support purposes, or the UK and the USA where we have central operations. Where this is the case, we ensure that the importing country offers an adequate level of data protection compliance (such as the UK when sending personal data from the EEA member countries), or we will rely on our global compliance framework which includes appropriate data transfer measures and safeguards to ensure that we protect your personal information in accordance with applicable data protection laws.



Concerning intragroup transfers from the EEA or the UK, we rely respectively on the EU Commission approved standard contractual clauses adopted by decision 2021/914 and the UK IDTA, as each may be amended or updated from time to time. Where we transfer personal information to a third party outside the bp group, we ensure that appropriate measures are in place to offer an adequate level of protection for your personal information. As above, this includes the use of the EU Commission approved standard contractual clauses adopted by decision 2021/914 and the UK IDTA, where required under applicable laws.



You can request further information about our international transfers and the contractual safeguards we implement using the contact details below.

7. Retention of your information

How long we will hold your personal information will vary based on the purpose for which we are using it. We will need to keep the information for as long as is necessary for each purpose in line with our policies and business needs. These needs may vary between countries. In the context of registration and login, we will keep the information needed to authenticate you for as long as you maintain an account with us.



We will only keep your information for longer periods where necessary to meet our regulatory or legal obligations, before anonymising your information or deleting it. Anonymising personal information means ensuring that the data is no longer identifiable to you personally. We do this either by aggregating the data (for example, to make a finding about a group of people as opposed to a specific individual) or by removing any personal identifiers (for example, contact information) so that we can still use data to identify trends and patterns but cannot link this data back to you.



If you choose to unsubscribe from a service, we may keep a ‘suppression list’ containing your contact information so we know you have unsubscribed and to ensure you are not contacted again. If we hold your personal information on a suppression list, we will not use it for any other purpose.



8. Your Rights

Some or all of the rights set out below will apply to you depending on where you are located. For instance, if you are located in the EEA or the UK, you are afforded all of the rights set out below, and if you are in Australia, you have the right to access and correct your personal information.



8.1 Data Protection Rights