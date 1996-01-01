2023 in review: bp drove energy business. Here’s how.

We hit the ground running in January and haven’t slowed down.

Over the past 12 months, our teams have been working hard to supply the energy the United States wants and needs today, which is mostly oil and gas, and to develop lower carbon energy for the future.

Fully focused on safely delivering our strategy, we’ve taken steps, big and small, towards achieving our aims.

Here’s a look back at the progress we’ve made over the year across our businesses – from the start-up of a new platform in the Gulf of Mexico to bringing online a first-of-its-kind renewable natural gas plant in Indiana.