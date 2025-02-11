Full-year and 4Q 2024 results: Laying the foundations for growth

Since setting out our strategy five years ago, a lot has changed in the global economy, across the energy sector – and at bp.

We have been transforming bp over the past 12 months, building on what we have learned – always with safety at the heart of everything we do. We have been in action reshaping our portfolio, forging new partnerships, and embracing new technology as we become a simpler and far more focused company.

As we deliver our performance results, we’ve selected some of the year’s key highlights below.