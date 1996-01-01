Ethics and compliance

Speak up



Our code reinforces the importance of speaking up about anything that is unsafe, unlawful or inconsistent with its content. It makes it clear that everyone who works for bp has a responsibility to speak up and it emphasizes line managers’ responsibility to listen and act when concerns are raised and the importance of non-retaliation. We encourage people to speak up and we do not tolerate retaliation of any kind and consider it to be misconduct.



Any concerns or enquiries, including those related to human rights, can be raised through multiple speak up channels. These include line managers; senior leaders; contacts in people, culture & communications; ethics & compliance and legal teams; works councils; and our confidential global helpline, OpenTalk. This helpline is always open and accessible in more than 75 languages to bp employees, the wider workforce, communities, business partners and other stakeholders.



We take all concerns seriously and thoroughly review and respond to them, conducting investigations where appropriate. We follow a defined disciplinary process and issue-sanctions as necessary.

Anti-bribery and corruption

Managing bp’s key enduring risks, including our exposure to bribery and corruption, is essential. We operate in parts of the world where bribery and corruption present high risks, so it is important that we engage with our employees, contractors, suppliers and others to emphasize that our commitment to ethical and compliant operations is unwavering.



Our code of conduct explicitly prohibits engaging in any form of bribery or corruption and we also have in place group-wide anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion policies.



Our group-wide anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and anti-tax evasion policies and procedures all include measures and guidance to assess and mitigate risks, understand relevant laws and report concerns. We provide appropriate training for employees in locations or roles assessed to be at a higher risk of bribery and corruption.