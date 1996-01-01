Site traffic information and cookies

Growing our customer business by delivering excellent ‎products and services

In customers & products, we’re a set of global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day.


We power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves.


Beyond the consumer, we provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops.


Across our customer-facing businesses, we are committed to safe and reliable operations as our first priority.


What are our C&P businesses?

  • Air bp is a leading supplier of aviation fuel products and services, fuelling more than 6,000 flights per day at 700+ locations in 50 countries . Alongside others in the industry, we’re working hard to increase the supply and demand of sustainable aviation fuel – a key route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation.
  • Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors.  Recognized for innovation and high performance, Castrol branded products and services keep things moving, whether an electric vehicle, a Formula One car, a wind turbine, a production line or the Mars rover. Castrol also operates a network of auto service workshops.
  • In mobility & convenience, our 20,500  branded retail sites worldwide are a familiar sight at the roadside. We offer high-quality fuels at the pump and in some countries, fast electric vehicle chargers on our forecourts. Inside our convenience stores, we offer hot drinks and snacks in our wild bean cafés, while also providing food for later, with retail partners such as M&S in the UK or REWE-to-go in Germany.
  • bp pulse provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions on-the-go and for fleets. We’re rolling out fast and convenient charge points at bp retail sites, dedicated charging hubs and at key destinations. Our main markets are the UK, Germany, China and the US, with more to come including Spain and Australia. The bp pulse fleet team is delivering software-based solutions to our global partners, supporting fleets’ transition to EVs.
  • Our fuel supply & midstream business is moving the products that keep our customers moving – by pipeline or truck, rail or ship. We safely deliver energy to where it is needed, while developing low carbon biofuels for the future.


Some of our businesses have served their customers for more than a century – and we’ll continue to put our customers’ evolving needs first as we drive the future of mobility.


We’re focused on growing our businesses to serve a new generation of customers, while also investing in lower carbon products and solutions that help us reimagine energy for people and the planet.

Like to know more? Visit our transformation hub
“Customers are the driving force for energy products and services demand. We will unlock the power of collaborating as one customer-centric, digital and agile team, focused on meeting customers' needs and delivering products and services fit for today, and a low carbon future.”

Emma Delaney, EVP, customers & products

Customers & products in action

bp CEO Bernard Looney at the bp pulse launch in Australia

Latest steps in electrification

Find out how we are working across our businesses – from charging cars and trucks to new hubs across the world – so we can all get plugged into the EV revolution
Customers in a Marks & Spencer convenience store

Kerbside convenience – our moves to reimagine retail

From home deliveries to checkout-free tech, catch up with our regular update of what’s happening in the fast-moving convenience sector
Aircraft being refuelled by Air bp technician

Air bp

We’re fuel specialists, engineers, technicians, operational specialists, risk managers, and sustainable fuel experts. We’re also one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers
Car travelling through snow-covered landscape

Castrol

Our Castrol oils, lubricants, greases and fluids are used on land, sea, air and our oils and greases even make it into space

Our vision for the customer journey of the future

Customers & products news and stories

