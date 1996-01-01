Social performance highlights

In 2023 we responded to the cost-of-living crisis by donating more than £16 million to organizations that support some of the most vulnerable families in society. Our employees donated £2.49 million to charitable causes, including matched funding from the bp Foundation. More than 5,000 teachers used our free STEM resources, potentially reaching over 380,000 students. Some 370 young people participated in our work experience programmes across our UK offices.