Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reports
  4. bp’s impact on the UK economy in 2023
  5. Social performance highlights

Social performance highlights

In the UK, as elsewhere, we want to be a business that makes a positive and sustainable difference to people’s lives. This means investing time, skills and financial resources to engage with and support communities in the places where we operate across the UK. 

 

Through a range of social investments and donations, we work with organizations to make a positive impact on society in areas such as education, employment and social mobility, workforce diversity and biodiversity.

Urban forestry programme
In 2023 we responded to the cost-of-living crisis by donating more than £16 million to organizations that support some of the most vulnerable families in society.  Our employees donated £2.49 million to charitable causes, including matched funding from the bp Foundation.  More than 5,000 teachers used our free STEM resources, potentially reaching over 380,000 students. Some 370 young people participated in our work experience programmes across our UK offices.

Tackling food poverty

In 2023 our work continued with UK charities dedicated to addressing food poverty and reducing waste.

 

We have been supporting Feeding Families, a food poverty charity based in north-east England, to help provide food to those who need it most.

Find out more in the full report pdf / 8.9 MB

Transition skills on Teesside

Twenty students started the bp-funded Clean Energy Technician Scholarship Programme at Redcar & Cleveland College in 2023.

 

The bespoke two year engineering course specializes in the skills needed for the future.

Find out more in the full report pdf / 8.9 MB

Keeping UK youth centres up and running

We provided funding to OnSide, the national youth charity behind Youth Zones – a network of state-of-the-art youth centres located in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged communities. 


There are 15 Youth Zones in the OnSide network, providing 55,000 young people with life-changing opportunities and support. 

Find out more in the full report pdf / 8.9 MB
Keeping UK youth centres up and running
Get into Retail with The Prince’s Trust

‘Get into retail’ with The Prince’s Trust 

The ‘Get into Retail’ programme gives participants access to valuable work experience and employability training. 


By the end of 2023, 14 out of the initial 18 participants had secured permanent employment with bp.

Find out more in the full report pdf / 8.9 MB

Urban forestry programme

In 2023 we announced a new initiative with Future Woodlands Scotland – the Urban Forestry Programme – which aims to increase the number of trees and green spaces in Scotland’s towns and cities.

 

In support of the planned Morven offshore wind farm project, we are looking at contributing up to £10 million to urban areas where creating green space is anticipated to be of the most benefit to people.

Find out more in the full report pdf / 8.9 MB
Urban forestry programme

We're backing Britain

Carbon capture storage (CCS)

Carbon capture storage (CCS)

EV charging

EV charging

Hydrogen

Hydrogen

An aerial view looking down at the helipad and derrick of the Andrew production platform in the North Sea, UK.

North Sea oil and gas

Offshore wind

Offshore wind

Retail

Retail

Solar power

Solar

We're backing Britain

We're backing Britain

Download now