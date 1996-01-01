Supply chain case studies

Founded in 2016, Camm-Pro is an Aberdeenshire based small-medium enterprise that works with energy operators to deliver project management, integration and engineering, procurement and construction services across oil and gas and energy transition projects.

The award of a multi-million pound contract with bp to deliver a new pipeline and onshore facilities on Shetland represents a real step-change for Camm-Pro with an expected boost in the workforce of around 25% to over 50 employees.

In addition to supporting Camm-Pro’s own ambitious growth plans, the new contract is driving economic growth in the local supply chain. As a company which is committed to working with local suppliers, Camm-Pro has engaged extensively with Shetland-based companies, as well as those in the north-east, to deliver the project. For example, Camm-Pro has awarded the module fabrication scopes to Forsyth’s in Buckie, helping to protect jobs and underpinning economic prosperity in this historic fishing hub in the north-east of Scotland.