CCUS and hydrogen

CCUS is a proven technology that captures carbon before it’s emitted into the atmosphere. CCUS can help hard to abate industries, like steel production, cut their CO 2 and remain competitive in a net zero world. Policy can help scale CCUS projects.

The US is home to several states that have the geology to store carbon dioxide in a safe, secure and effective way. bp actively participated in a National Petroleum Council study, that noted the US as having “one of the largest assessed CO 2 geologic storage” capacities.

This gives the country tremendous opportunity to deploy CCUS and further reduce its carbon emissions and we’re engaging with policymakers to make it happen.