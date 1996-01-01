Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Results and presentations

Results and presentations

Image of bp worker in safety gear working on site

3Q 2022 results

In another quarter of disciplined execution, bp made further reductions in net debt, accelerated progress on its transformation strategy and delivered on its commitment to shareholder distributions

Find out more
A montage of images of US biogas company Archaea Energy

bp Archaea Energy investor announcement webcast

bp's chief executive officer, Bernard Looney, chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss and EVP trading & shipping, Carol Howle hosted a webcast on Monday 17 October to discuss bp's agreement to buy leading US RNG company Archaea Energy

View the webcast

2Q 2022 performance and transformation progress

Against a backdrop of continued volatility in energy markets, our results show disciplined delivery continuing, with net debt falling for the ninth quarter in a row and a further $3.5 billion share buyback announced

Find out more
Image of bp worker in safety gear exiting a site office
Results and presentations archive

Results and presentations archive

View our results and presentations archive dating back to 2006
An image of the trading floor

Trading conditions update

Our weekly produced trading conditions update is published in order to provide disclosure to investors and potential investors of current trading conditions
Downloads
3Q 2022 results pdf / 420.1 KB
3Q 2022 Group databook xlsx / 2.1 MB
Gulf of Mexico oil spill - Government settlements payment schedule pdf / 188.3 KB

Related content

Dividends

Dates and details of payment options and historical payment information

Investor tools

A range of interactive tools providing in-depth information for our investors

Newsletter sign up

Register for our newsletter to receive regular investor news updates and notification of upcoming investor events