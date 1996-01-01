Site traffic information and cookies

Our supplier programmes

bp recognizes that having a range of different approaches helps us get the best from our suppliers. To deliver on our net zero ambition and aims, we are developing a range of programmes to support our suppliers in building new skills and capabilities that align with our purpose
Sustainability


Our new sustainability frame, which underpins our strategy, puts our purpose into action. It takes an integrated approach while focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference. Our ambition is supported by 20 aims

Person standing in wood with trees tightly packed

Aim 20 focuses specifically on developing a more sustainable supply chain and bp wants to work with suppliers who strive for sustainability in their supply chain.


We plan to work with key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas ‎emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.‎ We have already made progress, such as initiating collaborative sessions with key suppliers to identify opportunities to jointly improve sustainability, and plan to advance these ideas further in 2021 and beyond.


 We believe developing capabilities in sustainability is critical for the journey. We intend to do this by setting up sustainable development programmes for both our staff and suppliers. These programmes will help us collectively develop sustainability skills, leverage innovation opportunities, share good practice and learn from each other.


We intend to collaborate more with our suppliers to generate ideas to make our supply chains more sustainable. 

Case study – Castrol Asia Pacific activity

Castrol AsPac has a CO2 intensive, road-based transport operation, moving product from manufacturing plant to warehouse and warehouse on to our customers. Following an extensive review of the operations, the logistics purchasing team identified opportunities with a new supplier, to migrate a significant amount of product movement from road to waterways in China and road to rail in Australia. This change will lead to an annual CO2 emission reduction of approximately 4.8kT in China and 1.5kT in Australia in the Castrol supply chain.

Local content

 

bp is committed to meeting local content requirements where we operate, which means sourcing materials and labour in line with local guidelines. We develop local market capabilities and capacity to ensure that we contribute to the local population and economy

Operators carrying out decommissioning and deconstruction activities of the Extended Well Test (EWT) facility in Block 61 in Oman
MODUS is an Omani SME which manufactures drill bits in-house. We signed a contract with MODUS to use its 17 ¼” drill bit on Block 61. We then worked with the company, via a vendor development programme, to help it develop a competitive 12¼” drill bit and provide technical support through bp’s global team. The final agreed design was manufactured in MODUS Rusayl facility.
In Azerbaijan we support local capacity-building and enterprise development. In 2020 63 new companies enrolled in our Enterprise Development Programme and 17 companies graduated from it. The aim is to support local business development, the local economy, and increase the proportion of local content in our contracts. We also completed a three year ‘Sweet Gold’ programme to support local communities with bee-keeping and small-scale farming. As part of this project, 530 beneficiaries were trained and over 100,000 nectar trees for bee-breeding were planted.
Safety checks, Azerbaijan
Walking through Block 61
We’re supporting Abraj Energy Services to become a global market leader in providing well stimulation services and compete with multinational companies in the Middle East and beyond. In 2020, Abraj successfully completed its first well stimulation in Block 61, marking a significant milestone in our relationship with the Omani well services contractor. The well, located in the Ghazeer field, also represents one of the largest stimulations completed by Abraj.
Supplier diversity


bp is committed to delivering greater diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) for our customers, workforce and suppliers. We positively contribute to social mobility and the ecosystem of DE&I by buying inclusively and aim to spend $1 billion with diverse suppliers by 2025

bp was one of the first major corporations to create a supplier diversity programme in the United States of America. We launched our global supplier diversity expansion efforts in 2021 and we invite diverse suppliers from all over the world to register in our portal as the first step to doing business with bp.

 

Globally, we partner with certifying councils, chambers of commerce and other organizations to connect with women, ethnic minority, LGBT+, veteran/service-disabled and disability-owned businesses. Through these connections, we have spent nearly $6 billion with small and diverse business enterprises since 2010.  

Register in our diverse supplier portal
Find out more about #Aim 14
Find out more about supplier diversity in the US

Boosting economic growth with diverse business - meet some of our suppliers

Lee Jackson, CEO & president of Jackson Offshore Operators

Jackson Offshore Operators (JOO) is a black-owned, certified diverse business headquartered in Lousiana. For over a decade, JOO has provided marine vessel management services to bp in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) and Trinidad & Tobago regions.  

bp asked & JOO answered

In 2011, bp was looking for a fuels and emission reducing, cost effective solution in GoM. JOO offered a competitive complete solution and has continued to deliver quality, safety-focused services for over ten years.

 

Good faith investment
In 2013, bp provided a letter of intent to do business which enabled JOO access to capital to purchase additional marine vessels.

 

Bridging the economic wealth gap
Jackson expressed his gratitude for the strategic partnership to scale his business, and said “because of bp, 150 families within the JOO team will not go hungry, and during COVID  they are employed with healthcare”. 

Paying it forward

JOO is committed to social responsibility and sound environmental stewardship. In 2011, Jackson advocated for bp at Capital Hill as we worked through our response to Macondo. And, to give back to the community, he developed mentorship programs to expose minority youth to opportunities within the maritime industry. 


Diverse supplier development

JOO earned a spot in bp’s 2020 Diversity Growth Initiative, an 18-month diverse supplier development program matching business owners to bp leaders for mentorship, learning and development through a bp customized Master Class series, a scholarship to the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference and several networking opportunities.

Pacific Rim Capital Inc.

We’re proud to partner with North America’s largest independent lessor, and National Minority Supplier Diversity Council certified, minority-owned business Pacific Rim Capital

 

“bp has opened up a whole new market for us. Our contract with the Whiting Refinery has allowed us to lease a more complex range of equipment, and we are now leasing assets in the oil field.”

Marc Mills, president and CEO, Pacific Rim Capital

Marc Mills, president and CEO, Pacific Rim Capital
Alex Dawotola, CEO, HENECO

HENECO Engineering 

Houston-based engineering firm HENECO supports bp’s Gulf of Mexico business, our partnership is helping accelerate their expansion and support our diverse supplier capabilities. 

 

“Our partnership with a recognized energy leader has truly elevated the industry visibility of HENECO and has given us opportunities to showcase our technical capabilities on a global scale.” 

Alex Dawotola, CEO, HENECO

