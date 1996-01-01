Our supplier programmes



Our new sustainability frame, which underpins our strategy, puts our purpose into action. It takes an integrated approach while focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference. Our ambition is supported by 20 aims



Aim 20 focuses specifically on developing a more sustainable supply chain and bp wants to work with suppliers who strive for sustainability in their supply chain.





We plan to work with key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas ‎emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.‎ We have already made progress, such as initiating collaborative sessions with key suppliers to identify opportunities to jointly improve sustainability, and plan to advance these ideas further in 2021 and beyond.



We believe developing capabilities in sustainability is critical for the journey. We intend to do this by setting up sustainable development programmes for both our staff and suppliers. These programmes will help us collectively develop sustainability skills, leverage innovation opportunities, share good practice and learn from each other.



We intend to collaborate more with our suppliers to generate ideas to make our supply chains more sustainable.

