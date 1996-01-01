Partnering with our suppliers

Supplier information

Welcome to the bp Southern Africa procurement page.

bp is a global company committed to providing world-class products and services to our customers. This commitment requires developing a diverse network of dynamic suppliers who play an important part in our strategy, which integrates our ambition to be a strong and successful business with our aspiration to be a good corporate citizen. Building strong relationships with our contractors and suppliers is an important step in delivering our net-zero ambition and our aims.

We’ve set aims to get bp to net zero and help the world get there too, to care for our planet, and to improve people’s lives. We look forward to working with suppliers that share our values, support our aims, genuinely care about building sustainable supply chains and strive for innovation and excellence in their delivery. bp is committed to meeting local requirements where we operate, which means sourcing materials and labour in line with local guidelines. We develop local market capabilities and capacity to ensure that we contribute to the local population and economy.

bp is committed to delivering greater diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) for our customers, workforce and suppliers. We positively contribute to social mobility and the ecosystem of DE&I by buying inclusively.