To achieve our transformation goals, we are developing a range of strategic programmes to support our suppliers in building new skills and capabilities that align with our purpose. bp Southern Africa supports SA’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (“B-BBEE”) Codes of Good Practice and we have integrated the requirements of the Codes with our applicable policies and procedures. Our B-BBEE Vision is therefore a structured programme of action to transform our company to reflect the demographics of the country in all spheres of our operations.
For bp Southern Africa, this journey is about far more than compliance. It is a genuine commitment to contribute to the transformation of the broader South African economy.
bp Southern Africa is committed to meeting preferential procurement and local content requirements where we operate. This includes sourcing materials and services in compliance with local guidelines. We develop local market capabilities and capacity to ensure that we contribute to local production and the economy.
We ensure that bp Southern Africa is contributing to the economic growth and transformation of the South African economy through exerting our power as a major buyer of goods and services and applying a consistent framework and vision when procuring all our goods and services.
The PP process is consistent with the vision of bp Southern Africa’s Transformation Charter and Corporate Strategy, which support bp Southern Africa's objectives. These are:
All suppliers selected or awarded a contract are required to maintain the same B-BBEE level or improve to a higher level for the duration of their contract.
bp Southern Africa is committed to driving meaningful gender diversity and inclusion among those who supply to us. We positively contribute to social mobility by buying inclusively and developing SMME capability so that we can ensure that most of what we buy comes from black-owned suppliers.
The Supplier Development Strategy is aligned with bp Southern Africa’s Strategic objectives as well as SA’s legislative framework, which aims to promote Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment.
Our ESD initiatives will ensure that we: