More than 1,200 bp petrol stations in the UK serve around one million customers – every day! And we offer more motorway locations than any other fuel provider with over 600 sites designed for HGVs. With the high-speed diesel pumps (including AdBlue), wider lanes and extra high canopies, refuelling is faster and more efficient. This strong presence means that you always have a petrol station near you with your bp fuel card. That happens all over Europe because you have access to 24,000 acceptance points in the ROUTEX network.

Centrally located at transit hubs

Since almost all our stations are conveniently located near motorways and major roads, you can drive the most direct routes. The search for a suitable petrol station with detours and the associated loss of time is not an issue for you. This reassuring supply is also due to the fact that you will never encounter locked doors at a vast majority of bp petrol stations as they are open around the clock, 365 days a year.

Everything the mobile person needs

You can often save yourself a trip to the nearest supermarket too because shopping can be easily combined with a stop at the petrol station. Food for immediate consumption or to take away as well as all the classics you expect to find at your petrol station - that's what makes our shop concept stand out. It is perfect for all those who want to stock up on food for their journey, but also want to do the shopping for their next few meals. Needless to say, the offer also includes newspapers and magazines, car care products and engine oil. And there are now over 300 M&S Simply Food at bp Connect stores all over the country. Every M&S Simply Food offers a handy range of high-quality food, including ready meals, fresh produce and staple groceries, plus wine, beer and flowers. And because it’s M&S, you know your taste buds will be in for a treat.

Enjoy coffee at one of the largest coffee-to-go providers

By the way: We also offer the popular petrol station coffee. Every day, thousands of people on the road come to us for fresh coffee or one of our speciality coffee hot drinks. This makes us one of the largest coffee-to-go providers in the country with a vast array of offers. For instance, at Wild Bean Café we're known for our quality organic coffee and delicious breakfast deals, whatever the time of day. Whether it's mini hash browns at lunch time or a secret sausage roll for breakfast, Wild Bean Café is here to bring a smile to your journey.

The Wild Bean Café story started over 20 years ago and over the years we have continually strived to develop and innovate our coffee and food offer. Our mission is to deliver great tasting, quality food and beverages to 'on the move' customers. We have over 350 cafes across the UK and at some locations we're even open 24/7.