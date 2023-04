bp is proud to be exhibiting at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2023 on the 18th, 19th and 20th April at the NEC Birmingham.

We’ll be on hand to discuss how we’re reimagining energy to

help you lower your fleet’s carbon footprint. Whatever size and shape of your

business, come and talk to us about making the easy transition to EV.

Don’t miss out. Register for the show to find out more.