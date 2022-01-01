Why Teesside?

bp is lead operator of the East Coast Cluster, a group of projects that includes Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership.

bp will protect and create jobs, economically transforming the Teesside region. We are going to help close the local skills gap, exploring opportunities to work with schools, colleges and local education institutions.

Our projects will help turn the region into a world-class energy hub and a national and economic success story, positioning the UK as a hydrogen centre of excellence.