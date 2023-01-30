Main changes since Energy Outlook 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to have long-lasting effects on the global energy system

The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to have a persistent effect on the future path of the global energy system, increasing the focus on energy security, weakening economic growth, and changing the mix of energy supplies.

The past year has been dominated by the terrible consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and its awful toll on lives and communities. Over and above the human tragedy, the war is likely to have significant social, economic, and political implications.

From an energy perspective, this year’s Outlook has modelled the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war as operating through three main channels: energy security, economic growth, and composition of global energy supplies. At the time of writing, the war is continuing with no end in sight; as such this analysis should be treated as preliminary and subject to change depending on future developments.