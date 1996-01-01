Based in Calgary, Alberta, BP Canada Energy Group ULC focuses its business on exploration offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and conducts trading and marketing activities across various energy commodities in North America.

The company also holds the undeveloped Terre de Grace asset and exploration licences in the Arctic. Who we are bp has decades of experience managing the extraction of oil and natural gas in all types of environments around the world, both onshore and offshore. Exploration is a critical activity to enable continued oil and gas discoveries to maintain production of resilient hydrocarbons to meet global demand.

We are exploring offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland and Labrador bp holds an interest in 14 licences in the Eastern Newfoundland Region offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

EL 1156, 1171, 1172 and 1173 Equinor (operator) 60% and bp Canada 40% EL 1166 and 1170 bp Canada (operator) 100% EL 1143 Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35% SDLs 1047, 1055, 1056, 1057 and 1058 Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35% SDLs 1059 and 1060 Equinor 60%, BP 40%

bp Canada holds licences in the Orphan Basin and Flemish Pass basin, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. An initial exploration well was drilled in 2023 in the West Orphan Basin. Currently, bp maintains exploration licences in the East Orphan Basin and an interest in the Equinor-operated Bay du Nord Project located in the Flemish Pass.

Exploring and developing offshore Newfoundland and Labrador aligns with bp’s significant experience in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas offshore.

Environmental assessment bp Canada has conducted exploration drilling activities offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. In accordance with regulatory requirements, bp Canada is required to post specific reports and information on a public website. The reports provided follow this requirement. Additional Environment Assessment background, related information, regulations, statutes and guidelines are available on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) websites. bp will adhere to these conditions and work with the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board and other regulatory agencies regarding its exploration drilling activities.

Planning and incident prevention Safe operations are bp's priority. The company’s goals are clear: no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.

Throughout the lifecycle of projects and operations, bp aims to manage and mitigate environmental impacts. Offshore exploration activity requires operators to submit an environmental protection plan to the Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) that will support appropriate management of statutory requirements, as well as conditions and commitments from the environmental assessment.

A suite of robust and fully compliant incident response plans are developed for each exploration drilling programme.

Beaufort In July 2019, the government of Canada issued an order prohibiting any work or activity authorized under the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act on frontier lands that are situated in Canadian Arctic offshore waters (including the Beaufort Sea). Trading & shipping Our trading and shipping business spans the country and makes us one of the top oil and natural gas marketers and traders in Canada.

Community engagement bp’s goal is to play an active, dedicated role in the communities where we live and workWe invest in people and programmes that pursue sustainable and long-lasting progress in three key areas: education, environment and community.

Education Education is the key to a strong future of responsible, energy-conscious citizens and a highly skilled workforce. Based on this belief, bp supports youth and education initiatives by investing in both scholarships and educational programmes.

Environment Respect for the environment is vital to the strength and resilience of future communities. We are focused on meaningful environmental enhancement and protection project initiatives.

Community The value of our community investment is magnified by providing opportunities for our employees to be engaged. Throughout the year, bp employees and retirees demonstrate their community spirit by lending a helping hand, sharing professional skills and making monetary donations.

bp supports employees who donate to charities or volunteer by matching funds through our employee matching programme. bp Canada’s volunteer retirees capitalize and leverage their skills, experiences and talents to help the community. They have contributed thousands of hours of service to make Calgary a better place to live. Through these people and programme, we are committed to making positive and long-lasting contributions to communities.



Bringing it all together The A+ for Energy programme supports energy literacy, community involvement with a focus on the environment.

The programme is managed and delivered by Inside Education. bp Canada, as the founding sponsor, proudly funds educational grants. Find out more

