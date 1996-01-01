Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. bp worldwide
  4. Canada

Canada

Our business is focused on exploration offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and trading and marketing activities across various energy commodities in North America
Related websites
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)
Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC)
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB)
Fighting against forced labour in Canada: 2023 report
Canada Fighting Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act Report 2023 pdf / 210.8 KB
Sunset above city skyline of Calgary with Bow River, Alberta, Canada, photographed from Prince's Island Park

Based in Calgary, Alberta, BP Canada Energy Group ULC focuses its business on exploration offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and conducts trading and marketing activities across various energy commodities in North America.


The company also holds the undeveloped Terre de Grace asset and exploration licences in the Arctic.

 

Who we are

bp has decades of experience managing the extraction of oil and natural gas in all types of environments around the world, both onshore and offshore. Exploration is a critical activity to enable continued oil and gas discoveries to maintain production of resilient hydrocarbons to meet global demand.


We are exploring offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.


Newfoundland and Labrador

bp holds an interest in 14 licences in the Eastern Newfoundland Region offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

EL 1156, 1171, 1172 and 1173

Equinor (operator) 60% and bp Canada 40%

EL 1166 and 1170

bp Canada (operator) 100%

EL 1143

Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%

SDLs 1047, 1055, 1056, 1057 and 1058

Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%

SDLs 1059 and 1060

Equinor 60%, BP 40%

bp Canada holds licences in the Orphan Basin and Flemish Pass basin, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. An initial exploration well was drilled in 2023 in the West Orphan Basin. Currently, bp maintains exploration licences in the East Orphan Basin and an interest in the Equinor-operated Bay du Nord Project located in the Flemish Pass.


Exploring and developing offshore Newfoundland and Labrador aligns with bp’s significant experience in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas offshore.

Newfoundland and Labrador map

Environmental assessment

 

bp Canada has conducted exploration drilling activities offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. In accordance with regulatory requirements, bp Canada is required to post specific reports and information on a public website. The reports provided follow this requirement. Additional Environment Assessment background, related information, regulations, statutes and guidelines are available on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) websites. bp will adhere to these conditions and work with the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board and other regulatory agencies regarding its exploration drilling activities.


Planning and incident prevention

 

Safe operations are bp's priority. The company’s goals are clear: no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.


Throughout the lifecycle of projects and operations, bp aims to manage and mitigate environmental impacts. Offshore exploration activity requires operators to submit an environmental protection plan to the Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) that will support appropriate management of statutory requirements, as well as conditions and commitments from the environmental assessment.


A suite of robust and fully compliant incident response plans are developed for each exploration drilling programme.

Reports
CEAA Conditions Closure Report – October 2023 (English) pdf / 746.5 KB
CEAA Conditions Closure Report Executive Summary – October 2023 (English) pdf / 528.5 KB
CEAA Conditions Closure Report Executive Summary – October 2023 (French) pdf / 654.9 KB
Drilling Seabird, Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Monitoring Report – September 2023 pdf / 4.7 MB
Ephesus Decision Statement Implementation Schedule – September 2024 pdf / 312.2 KB
Ephesus pre-drilling June 2022 Seabed Investigation Report pdf / 2 MB
Ephesus Pre-Drilling Sediment Survey Report – July 2023 pdf / 3.6 MB
Ephesus Well Abandonment Plan (English) pdf / 553.1 KB
Ephesus Well Abandonment Plan (French) pdf / 573.5 KB
Fisheries Compensation Plan – November 2022 (English) pdf / 242.9 KB
Fisheries Compensation Plan – November 2022 (French) pdf / 385.3 KB
Implementation schedule pdf / 319.8 KB
Indigenous Fisheries Communications Plan – November 2022 (English) pdf / 467.6 KB
Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Monitoring Report (PAM VSP) – October 2023 pdf / 520.1 KB
Marine Sound Monitoring Report – February 2024 pdf / 3.7 MB
Newfoundland & Labrador Benefits Plan – May 2022 (English) pdf / 530.9 KB
Newfoundland & Labrador Fisheries Communication Plan – November 2022 pdf / 523.8 KB
Orphan Basin Oil Spill Response Plan – April 2023 (English) pdf / 3.6 MB
Orphan Basin Oil Spill Response Plan (French) pdf / 3.6 MB
Orphan Basin Spill Impact Mitigation Assessment (SIMA) – April 2023 pdf / 7.4 MB
Post-Drilling Coral and Sediment Survey Seabird, Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Monitoring Report – September 2023 pdf / 1.1 MB
Post-Drilling Seabed Survey and Sampling Report – August 2024 pdf / 3.7 MB
Pre-drilling June 2022 Seabed Investigation Video Analysis Report pdf / 3.6 MB
Well control strategy (English) pdf / 253.2 KB
Well control strategy (French) pdf / 255.2 KB

Beaufort

In July 2019, the government of Canada issued an order prohibiting any work or activity authorized under the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act on frontier lands that are situated in Canadian Arctic offshore waters (including the Beaufort Sea).

 

Trading & shipping

Our trading and shipping business spans the country and makes us one of the top oil and natural gas marketers and traders in Canada. 

Trading & shipping

Community engagement

bp’s goal is to play an active, dedicated role in the communities where we live and workWe invest in people and programmes that pursue sustainable and long-lasting progress in three key areas: education, environment and community.


Education

Education is the key to a strong future of responsible, energy-conscious citizens and a highly skilled workforce. Based on this belief, bp supports youth and education initiatives by investing in both scholarships and educational programmes.


Environment

Respect for the environment is vital to the strength and resilience of future communities. We are focused on meaningful environmental enhancement and protection project initiatives.


Community

The value of our community investment is magnified by providing opportunities for our employees to be engaged. Throughout the year, bp employees and retirees demonstrate their community spirit by lending a helping hand, sharing professional skills and making monetary donations.


bp supports employees who donate to charities or volunteer by matching funds through our employee matching programme. bp Canada’s volunteer retirees capitalize and leverage their skills, experiences and talents to help the community. They have contributed thousands of hours of service to make Calgary a better place to live.

 

Through these people and programme, we are committed to making positive and long-lasting contributions to communities.

Bringing it all together

 

The A+ for Energy programme supports energy literacy, community involvement with a focus on the environment.


The programme is managed and delivered by Inside Education. bp Canada, as the founding sponsor, proudly funds educational grants.

Inside Education's A+for Energy programme’s logo
Find out more

Please use the contact details below to call or write to us at bp in Canada. We aim to deal with your enquiries as quickly as possible.

 

BP Canada Energy Group ULC

Calgary office

240 – 4 Avenue SW 

Calgary AB T2P 4H4

Canada

 

Email: bpCanada@bp.com

Phone: (403) 233-1313

St John’s office

Cabot Place, 100 New Gower Street

Suite 740

St John’s NL A1C 6K3

Career opportunities in Canada

Also on bp.com

Sustainability Report 2023 – photo montage

Sustainability Report 2023 at a glance

bp’s Energy Outlook 2024 identifier

Energy Outlook 2024

Annual Report 2023 – photo montage

Annual Report 2023