Education

Education is the key to a strong future of responsible, energy-conscious citizens and a highly skilled workforce. Based on this belief, bp supports youth and education initiatives by investing in both scholarships and educational programs.

Environment

Respect for the environment is vital to the strength and resilience of future communities. We are focused on meaningful environmental enhancement and protection project initiatives.

Community

The value of our community investment is magnified by providing opportunities for our employees to be engaged. Throughout the year, bp employees and retirees demonstrate their community spirit by lending a helping hand, sharing professional skills and making monetary donations.



bp supports employees who donate to charities or volunteer by matching funds through our employee matching program. BP Canada’s volunteer retirees capitalize and leverage their skills, experiences and talents to help the community. They have contributed thousands of hours of service to make Calgary a better place to live.



Through these people and program, we are committed to making positive and long-lasting contributions to communities.