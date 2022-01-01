Newfoundland and Labrador

Planning and incident prevention



Safe operations are BP’s priority. The company’s goals are clear: no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.

Throughout the lifecycle of projects and operations, BP aims to manage and mitigate environmental impacts. Offshore exploration activity requires operators to submit an environmental protection plan to the Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) that will support appropriate management of statutory requirements, as well as conditions and commitments from the environmental assessment.



A suite of robust and fully compliant incident response plans will be developed for the Newfoundland & Labrador Orphan Basin Exploration Drilling Project.