Electricity

Published:
30 January 2023

Electricity demand expands significantly as prosperity in emerging economies grows and the world increasingly electrifies

Electricity demand grows robustly over the outlook, driven by growing prosperity in emerging economies and increasing electrification of the global energy system.

The global power system decarbonizes, led by the increasing dominance of wind and solar power

Global power generation decarbonizes, enabled by rapid growth in wind and solar power which accounts for all or most of the increase in power generation over the outlook.

The mix of power generation differs between developed and emerging economies

The energy sources used to fuel the growth in power generation vary across developed and emerging economies, reflecting differences in their stages of development and in the maturity and size of power generation markets.

