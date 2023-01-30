Electricity demand grows robustly over the outlook, driven by growing prosperity in emerging economies and increasing electrification of the global energy system.
Global power generation decarbonizes, enabled by rapid growth in wind and solar power which accounts for all or most of the increase in power generation over the outlook.
The energy sources used to fuel the growth in power generation vary across developed and emerging economies, reflecting differences in their stages of development and in the maturity and size of power generation markets.