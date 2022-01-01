Site traffic information and cookies

We are exploring offshore Newfoundland and Labrador
bp has decades of experience managing the extraction of oil and natural gas in all types of environments around the world, both onshore and offshore. Exploration is a critical activity to enable continued oil and gas discoveries to maintain production of resiliant hydrocarbons to meet global demand. 

Newfoundland and Labrador

bp holds an interest in 14 licences in the Eastern Newfoundland Region offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

EL 1148 and 1168 bp Canada (operator) 50%, Hess 25%, Chevron 25%
EL 1155 Cenovus (operator) 50% and bp Canada 50%
EL 1156, 1171, 1172 and 1173 Equinor (operator) 60% and bp Canada 40%
EL 1166 and 1170 bp Canada (operator) 100%
EL 1143 Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%
SDL's 1047, 1055, 1056, 1057 and 1058 Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%
Beaufort

 

In July 2019, the government of Canada issued an order prohibiting any work or activity authorized under the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act on frontier lands that are situated in Canadian Arctic offshore waters (including the Beaufort Sea).