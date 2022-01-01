bp holds an interest in 14 licences in the Eastern Newfoundland Region offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.
|EL 1148 and 1168
|bp Canada (operator) 50%, Hess 25%, Chevron 25%
|EL 1155
|Cenovus (operator) 50% and bp Canada 50%
|EL 1156, 1171, 1172 and 1173
|Equinor (operator) 60% and bp Canada 40%
|EL 1166 and 1170
|bp Canada (operator) 100%
|EL 1143
|Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%
|SDL's 1047, 1055, 1056, 1057 and 1058
|Equinor (operator) 65% and bp Canada 35%
In July 2019, the government of Canada issued an order prohibiting any work or activity authorized under the Canada Oil and Gas Operations Act on frontier lands that are situated in Canadian Arctic offshore waters (including the Beaufort Sea).