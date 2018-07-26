Career summary

Pamela Daley joined General Electric Company (GE) in 1989 as tax counsel and held a number of senior executive roles in the company including senior vice president of business development from 2004 to 2013 overseeing a wide range of corporate transactions, and serving as senior vice president and senior advisor to the chair in 2013, before retiring from GE at the end of 2013. Pamela has served as a director of BlackRock since 2014 and of SecureWorks since 2016. She was a director of BG Group plc from 2014 to 2016 until its acquisition by Shell. She was a director of Patheon N.V. from 2016 to 2017 until its acquisition by Thermo Fisher. Prior to joining GE, she was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, a major US law firm, where she specialized in domestic and cross-border tax-oriented financings and commercial transactions.

Skills and experience



Pamela is a qualified lawyer with significant management insight obtained from previous senior positions held at companies that operate in highly regulated industries. Pamela has a wealth of experience in global business and strategy gained from over 20 years in an executive role at GE. She also has experience in the UK oil and gas industry from her time served on the BG Group plc board. Pamela contributes important insight to the audit committee from her previous executive experience. In 2019, she joined the remuneration committee, where her understanding of employee and investor perspectives brings value.