

In January 2021, bp and Equinor joined a 50:50 strategic US offshore wind partnership that included bp’s $1.1 billion purchase from Equinor of a 50% interest in two major lease areas. Off the coast of New York, our strategic partnership with Equinor will develop those lease areas, starting with up to 4.4 gigawatts (GW) across the Northeast coast – projects known as Empire Wind and Beacon Wind. The Empire Wind lease area sits 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island, while Beacon Wind lies about 20 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Equinor will remain operator of the Empire and Beacon projects in the development, construction and operations phases. bp will nominate the deputy project director for Empire Wind, and over time the wind assets will be staffed equally by bp and Equinor.

When fully developed, these projects will generate enough electricity to power more than 2 million homes. First power from Empire Wind 1 is expected in the mid-2020s. This is just the beginning of a partnership to pursue further growth in the US offshore wind market.

bp and Equinor are also partnering to turn the storied South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) complex in Brooklyn, New York into a major regional hub for offshore wind. Under the agreement, the terminal will transform into a world-class offshore wind port capable of staging and assembling the largest, most sophisticated offshore wind technology components for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects and for the growing US offshore industry on the East Coast.