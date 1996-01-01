Welcome to this issue of Sterling card newsletter. It’s hard not to reflect on how much the world has changed over the last 12 months. However, with vaccinations rolling out around the world there is renewed optimism for the months ahead.
This month we hear from an aerobatic and business jet pilot, mark a milestone with our innovative start-stop technology in Portugal and make our first delivery of sustainable aviation fuel in the UK. Air bp’s Valerio Ferro shares his thoughts on navigating the pandemic, reducing carbon emissions and the flights of the future. Plus, put your aerospace trivia to the test with our Quick five quiz!
With 2021 already in full swing, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year. We’ve already got the year off to an exciting start with news on our partnership with Qantas and the introduction of electronic signatures. This month we also catch up with Jose Luis Moreno of PLYSA, update on duty and fee increases and spotlight two locations - Hannover and Cannes. Finally, following the popularity of our ‘name that airport’ series, see if you can name the world’s oldest airline or which two cities are served by the Kangaroo route with our ‘fast five’ quiz!
As 2020 draws to a close it’s fair to say that the last year has been one of unprecedented challenges, however we’re delighted to see that promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front has provided renewed hope across the aviation industry. As the true green shoots of recovery start to show, we report on how we’re expanding our footprint in India, as well as how we’ve relocated our operations in the German capital to the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport. We’ve also renewed our agreement at Baden-Baden Airport in Germany. Plus, we update you on changes to VAT charges on aviation fuel purchased in Greece, as well as changes to invoices issued in Poland. And there’s a helpful reminder about the new CO2 tax on Avgas in Germany and the SAF mandate in Norway. Finally, soak up the views from the cockpit as we take to the skies for the Spanish National Aerobatics Championships (CEVA) and see if you can name that airport!
All that remains is to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and all the best for a prosperous 2021!
As we prepare to wrap up the final months of the year there’s nothing like a Christmas market to get you into the festive spirit. Check out our round-up of destinations where you can stock up on traditional treats, festive food and handmade gifts. For motorbike racers and their support teams southern Portugal is the place to be later this month when the MotoGP waves the chequered flag at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao. Meanwhile, if you’re not sure about the difference between our fuelling fees, then check out our helpful reminder. Plus, we look back at the Spanish Aerobatic Championship (CEVA) and hear from Adventia trainee pilot Klaudia Lampartová as well as Zoe Burnett, one of our Sterling Pilot scholars. Finally, don’t forget to see if you can name that airport!
The end of the year may be rapidly approaching, but what an extraordinary year it has been so far. We are delighted to be continuing to work closely alongside our airport partners as travel restrictions ease. Find out how we’re collaborating with Cascais Airport in Portugal to offset carbon emissions for aviation fuel. We’re also delighted to have renewed our contract to continue as the sole fuel supplier at Cannes Mandelieu Airport in France and to have increased the supply of sustainable aviation fuel at Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden. Plus, we take time out with Tracy Lau from Hongkong Jet, lift the lid on the tank life of aviation fuel and get you in the festive spirit with our round-up of Christmas markets. And don't forget to see if you can name that airport!
Ever heard of electric air racing or want to find out more about hydrogen-based fuels? Then join Air bp’s Dr Alisdair Clark and Steve Anderson as they take us on a virtual tour of some of the latest aircraft and aviation fuel developments. We hear from our first ever Sterling Pilot Scholar and remind you of the option to receive PDF invoices by email on myinvoice. Plus, we shine a spotlight on three locations that are perfect for a September getaway – Tallinn in Estonia, Sandefjord in Norway and Malaga in Spain. Finally, find out how we’re increasing the delivery of sustainable aviation fuel five-fold and see if you can name that airport!
With sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) key to reducing aviation’s carbon emissions, we celebrate refuelling Airbus delivery flights with SAF in Hamburg. We also shine the spotlight on Cascais as an alternative to Lisbon for those heading to the Champions League tournament. And we look forward to welcoming you at Stockholm Bromma and Gothenburg Landvetter. Anibal Martinez, owner of Mach Helicopters in Spain, explains why he prefers flying helicopters to fixed wing aircraft and Sterling Pilot Scholar Zoe Burnett reveals how she always knew she was destined to fly. Plus, don’t forget to see if you can name that airport!
We are delighted to welcome Martin Thomsen as Air bp’s new CEO. Find out what he’s looking forward to in his new role, his focus on being leaders in sustainability and his love of rugby. We also hear from Airpull Aviation’s owner, Juan Cabañero, on his outlook for a post-pandemic world. Plus, we update you on developments across our global network including refuelling with Avgas at Teruel and fuelling emergency service helicopters at Syros airport in Greece. We also shine the spotlight on Billund airport in Denmark and Albert-Picardie airport in France. Finally, watch our short video with one of our inspiring Sterling Pilot Scholar’s and see if you can name that airport!
After 30 years at bp we bid a fond farewell to Air bp’s CEO Jon Platt who will be stepping down from his role at the end of June and look forward to welcoming his successor Martin Thomsen. In this issue we report on our Avgas Sterling Card renewal programme. Over the coming months, if you have one, you’ll be sent an email to confirm when your new card(s) and cardholder is due to be sent to you. Alejandro Ibrahim, the director general of Teruel Airport in Spain reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted airport operations and what his plans are for sustainable growth going forward. Meanwhile Thiago Simao, Air bp’s general aviation bulk sales account manager, explains why communication is key and what he’s most looking forward to post lockdown. Plus, we shine a spotlight on some of our popular locations in Asia and Europe and test your knowledge by seeing if you can name that airport!
General aviation has always been a lifeline for communities, be it business, transport, medical transport or as a tool to help governments to generate local economic development. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads worldwide, general aviation professionals are flying stranded citizens back to their home countries, transporting medical teams, airlifting patients and shipping medical supplies. In the face of heightened challenges such as airspace and airport closures, the industry is rallying forces to support this global crisis. These are just some examples of how as an industry we are working together and supporting not just our colleagues and partners, but those on the frontline and in our local communities.
In this month’s newsletter we report on how we've been supporting frontline workers and medical organisations in some of our countries. We also hear from Bobby Tham, our GA regional manager in Singapore, on how he’s juggling his workload during the lockdown. Amanda Jones, our global marketing manager, reveals her top tips on working from home. While the COVID-19 crisis is without doubt the most pressing issue, we continue to address climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing our industry going forward. With this in mind, Gigi Yuen, our carbon operations lead explores how Air BP’s operations became carbon neutral. Plus, you can find out what it’s like to spend a day in the life of Barry Rowan, one of our airfield operators based at Glasgow Prestwick in Scotland. We update you on Brussels and Roskilde Airports and suggest Sumburgh as an alternative to Scatsta, which is due to close in June. Finally, see if you can 'name that airport' as we shine the spotlight on an airport work of art!
In this issue Jon Platt, Air BP’s chief executive officer, reiterates our support for our customers as together we rise to new and constantly evolving challenges. As part of our response, BP has contributed $2 million to support the World Health Organization solidarity response fund.
We also explore Air BP’s carbon neutral operations, tips for working from home and cyber security and shine the spotlight on two of our popular French locations, Poitiers and Calvi.
Plus, we report on how our joint ventures in China have been tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, meet World Aviation’s chief executive officer, Alberto Delgado, to find out how he manages so many different roles. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me and if you need to update your account details or manage your Sterling Cards, just click on the links at the bottom of this newsletter.
Welcome to the new year, a new decade and a new issue of Sterling Card newsletter. We’ve got plenty to update you on and plenty to look forward to in the coming months. In this issue find out about BP’s bold new vision from Bernard Looney, Samantha Webb explores whether carbon offsetting addresses flight shaming and Alisdair Clarke explains the differences between jet fuel and diesel. We’re also delighted to have renewed our contract to supply fuel and services at Évora Airport in Portugal and to have signed an agreement with BAA Training to bulk supply UL91 in Spain.
Plus, we’re busy attending and supporting aviation events in London, Friedrichshafen and Addis Ababa over the next month with a strong focus on sustainability. So, we look forward to seeing you out and about.
It certainly feels like 2019 has passed in the blink of an eye. And as the decade draws to a close Jon Platt, Air BP’s CEO reveals his highlights from the last 12 months and why sustainability is one of the most significant industry challenges. We hear more from Jon as he discusses his BP career spanning 30 years with Amanda Jones, who uncovers a few surprises! She also takes time out with daredevil Elias Sofianos, who’s Superior Air’s CEO and former head of the Hellenic Airforce Training Academy.
Find out how we’ve been part of Manchester Airport’s £1bn transformation and how we’re changing the lives of refugees in Greece. Plus, Airfield Automation rolls out in Greece and Brazil. In our final news of the decade we’re delighted to announce that UL91 is now available in Lubeck. And Västerås in Sweden joins our network. Our fuel promotions at Milan Linate and Tel Aviv continue throughout December.
All that remains is to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season with your family and friends.
From this month until the end of the year we have a fantastic 20% off fuel at Milan Linate Airport and until the end of February 10cpg off fuel at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. You can also find out how we’re expanding our global network in Spain and Argentina. Plus, our top global safety expert Didier Gaudillat discusses safety and asks if it can increase efficiency in the fuelling process. On the topic of fuelling we also explain why we never recommend filling up with Mogas.
We also discuss the changes to myinvoice that are launching at the end of year. Meanwhile, Amanda Jones catches up with Pegasus Aero Group’s vice president, Gustavo Almagro Morales. He reveals why safe, reliable fuelling is critical to his business and spills the beans on the daredevil antics of his aerobatic pilot father, Sebastián Almagro. Finally, this month we’ll be at Dubai Airshow from 17-21 November, so come and meet us there.
If you’ve ever wondered why we operate a ‘no decal no fuel’ policy, Kerry Rutherford explains all. It’s not every day you get the chance to sit down with a British Air Racing Champion, but in this month’s newsletter Amanda Jones did just that when she met up with Sterling Card customer, Martin Gosling. We also hear from Suzanne Rayner, Air BP’s GA account manager, UK, to find out more about her work with SaxonAir. Plus, we’re delighted to introduce our fifth Sterling Pilot Scholar and there are also exciting updates from across our global network including the introduction of UL91 at Hannover.
This month we answer your questions on what exactly is sustainable aviation fuel? And if you’re heading to Venice in Italy you’ll be pleased to hear that we’re offering 20% off fuel at Marco Polo Airport throughout September. In other news, we’re very proud of our Air BP team keeping Beira Airport open after Cyclone Idai despite very challenging personal circumstances. September also signals the last ever Red Bull Air Race World Championship, with pilots battling it out to be named the 2019 World Champion in Chiba, Japan (7-8 September).
This month we head back to the future to find out how fuelling has evolved over the last century and explore what’s in store for the industry going forward. We also report from the last ever European Red Bull Air Race. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to attend one of the nail-biting World Championships? Then check out what some of our lucky prize-winning customers got up to when they attended the event in Hungary last month alongside Air BP GA account manager, Laszlo Filep.
There is plenty to update you on this month how we are committed to increasing the supply and delivery of sustainable aviation fuel and how we are strengthening our ties with London Biggin Hill. Plus, with various events taking place at locations across our network throughout June, we shine the spotlight on Paris-Pontoise in France, as well as La Perdiz and Madrid in Spain. You can also find out more about Ocaña Airport where future Red Bull Air Race World Champions underwent intensive training sessions last month.
Ahead of the peak holiday season you can find out how we have improved our jet fuel pricing at our Italian locations and are continuing our collaboration with leading helicopter manufacturer, Leonardo. We also touch down at Belfast International, Paris-Pontoise and Cannes-Mandelieu and there is also a helpful reminder of alternative London locations during the closure of Northolt.
As well as welcoming two new locations to our global network this month, we are also shining the spotlight on one of our most popular destinations in Spain, as we head to Barcelona-El Prat just in time for the Spanish Grand Prix. We also reveal how we have rolled out Airfield Automation at our first Australian location and strengthened our relationships with the UK’s air ambulance services.
We touch down in Cannes on the French Riviera for an exciting lineup of events. You can also find out where we have recently launched our Airfield Automation technology across nine locations in Mozambique and South Africa. And if you are heading to Rio for carnival or simply to make the most of this vibrant city, then take your pick from Santos Dumont and Galeão International Airport.
This month marks the start of the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship. We touch down in Abu Dhabi for the first race of the season and find out what gives Red Bull Air Race pilots their high-flying edge. Meanwhile this month started with the Schedulers and Dispatchers conference in San Antonio, US and we are looking forward to attending Aviation Africa in Rwanda at the end of February.