  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Sterling card newsletters

Sterling card newsletter

We think it is important to keep our Sterling card customers up to date with news of new locations, special offers, events where you can meet us and thought leadership stories. We send our newsletter every month to all our customers and to those that have an Air BP connection.  
 
If you have any questions or even if you have a story, please get in touch with your dedicated account manager.
Did you miss our previous newsletters? Why not browse for more interesting stories in our archive?

March 2021

Welcome to this issue of Sterling card newsletter. It’s hard not to reflect on how much the world has changed over the last 12 months. However, with vaccinations rolling out around the world there is renewed optimism for the months ahead.


This month we hear from an aerobatic and business jet pilot, mark a milestone with our innovative start-stop technology in Portugal and make our first delivery of sustainable aviation fuel in the UK. Air bp’s Valerio Ferro shares his thoughts on navigating the pandemic, reducing carbon emissions and the flights of the future. Plus, put your aerospace trivia to the test with our Quick five quiz!

March 2021
Airtime with Valerio Ferro
First delivery of SAF in the UK
Reducing carbon emissions in Portugal
Why choose Air bp?
Register for the European Business Aviation SAF Summit
Quick five quiz
Airtime with Valerio Ferro

February 2021

With 2021 already in full swing, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year. We’ve already got the year off to an exciting start with news on our partnership with Qantas and the introduction of electronic signatures. This month we also catch up with Jose Luis Moreno of PLYSA, update on duty and fee increases and spotlight two locations - Hannover and Cannes. Finally, following the popularity of our ‘name that airport’ series, see if you can name the world’s oldest airline or which two cities are served by the Kangaroo route with our ‘fast five’ quiz!

December 2020

As 2020 draws to a close it’s fair to say that the last year has been one of unprecedented challenges, however we’re delighted to see that promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front has provided renewed hope across the aviation industry. As the true green shoots of recovery start to show, we report on how we’re expanding our footprint in India, as well as how we’ve relocated our operations in the German capital to the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport. We’ve also renewed our agreement at Baden-Baden Airport in Germany. Plus, we update you on changes to VAT charges on aviation fuel purchased in Greece, as well as changes to invoices issued in Poland. And there’s a helpful reminder about the new CO2 tax on Avgas in Germany and the SAF mandate in Norway. Finally, soak up the views from the cockpit as we take to the skies for the Spanish National Aerobatics Championships (CEVA) and see if you can name that airport!


All that remains is to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and all the best for a prosperous 2021!

November 2020

As we prepare to wrap up the final months of the year there’s nothing like a Christmas market to get you into the festive spirit. Check out our round-up of destinations where you can stock up on traditional treats, festive food and handmade gifts. For motorbike racers and their support teams southern Portugal is the place to be later this month when the MotoGP waves the chequered flag at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao. Meanwhile, if you’re not sure about the difference between our fuelling fees, then check out our helpful reminder. Plus, we look back at the Spanish Aerobatic Championship (CEVA) and hear from Adventia trainee pilot Klaudia Lampartová as well as Zoe Burnett, one of our Sterling Pilot scholars. Finally, don’t forget to see if you can name that airport!

February 2021
bp and Qantas collaborate to advance net zero emissions
Heading to Hannover?
Time out on the French Riviera
View from the cockpit
Signing contracts with Air bp now even easier!
Avgas duty increases in the UK and France
An update on fuelling fees at Graz Airport
The ‘fast five’ quiz
December 2020
Expanding our footprint in India
Heading to south-west Germany?
New beginnings in Berlin
View from the cockpit with CEVA
VAT charges on aviation fuel in Greece
New CO2 emissions tax in Germany
Changes to invoices issued in Poland
A fond farewell to Oberpfaffenhofen
Name that airport
November 2020
Life in the fast lane in Faro
Are you up to speed on our fuelling fees?
View from the cockpit
A passion for flying
In need of a little Christmas shopping inspiration?
Flying high with CEVA
New home for our Belgian headquarters
Name that airport

October 2020

The end of the year may be rapidly approaching, but what an extraordinary year it has been so far. We are delighted to be continuing to work closely alongside our airport partners as travel restrictions ease. Find out how we’re collaborating with Cascais Airport in Portugal to offset carbon emissions for aviation fuel. We’re also delighted to have renewed our contract to continue as the sole fuel supplier at Cannes Mandelieu Airport in France and to have increased the supply of sustainable aviation fuel at Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden. Plus, we take time out with Tracy Lau from Hongkong Jet, lift the lid on the tank life of aviation fuel and get you in the festive spirit with our round-up of Christmas markets. And don't forget to see if you can name that airport!

September 2020

Ever heard of electric air racing or want to find out more about hydrogen-based fuels? Then join Air bp’s Dr Alisdair Clark and Steve Anderson as they take us on a virtual tour of some of the latest aircraft and aviation fuel developments. We hear from our first ever Sterling Pilot Scholar and remind you of the option to receive PDF invoices by email on myinvoice. Plus, we shine a spotlight on three locations that are perfect for a September getaway – Tallinn in Estonia, Sandefjord in Norway and Malaga in Spain. Finally, find out how we’re increasing the delivery of sustainable aviation fuel five-fold and see if you can name that airport!

August 2020

With sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) key to reducing aviation’s carbon emissions, we celebrate refuelling Airbus delivery flights with SAF in Hamburg. We also shine the spotlight on Cascais as an alternative to Lisbon for those heading to the Champions League tournament. And we look forward to welcoming you at Stockholm Bromma and Gothenburg Landvetter. Anibal Martinez, owner of Mach Helicopters in Spain, explains why he prefers flying helicopters to fixed wing aircraft and Sterling Pilot Scholar Zoe Burnett reveals how she always knew she was destined to fly. Plus, don’t forget to see if you can name that airport!

October 2020
Offsetting carbon emissions at Cascais Airport
Heading to the South of France?
Germany puts a price on carbon emissions
Stockholm Arlanda welcomes SAF delivery
View from the cockpit
Getting into the festive spirit
Name that airport
September 2020
Increasing delivery of sustainable aviation fuel
Information guide on SAF launched
Fuelling the future of flight
Touching down in Tallinn?
Why not head to Norway?
Make the most of Malaga
myinvoice reminder
A passion for flying
Name that airport
August 2020
Airbus takes off with SAF supplied by Air bp
The Champions League 2020 touches down in Lisbon
View from the cockpit with Anibal Martinez
Planning a trip to Stockholm or Gothenburg?
A passion for flying
Name that airport

July 2020

We are delighted to welcome Martin Thomsen as Air bp’s new CEO. Find out what he’s looking forward to in his new role, his focus on being leaders in sustainability and his love of rugby. We also hear from Airpull Aviation’s owner, Juan Cabañero, on his outlook for a post-pandemic world. Plus, we update you on developments across our global network including refuelling with Avgas at Teruel and fuelling emergency service helicopters at Syros airport in Greece. We also shine the spotlight on Billund airport in Denmark and Albert-Picardie airport in France. Finally, watch our short video with one of our inspiring Sterling Pilot Scholar’s and see if you can name that airport!

June 2020

After 30 years at bp we bid a fond farewell to Air bp’s CEO Jon Platt who will be stepping down from his role at the end of June and look forward to welcoming his successor Martin Thomsen. In this issue we report on our Avgas Sterling Card renewal programme. Over the coming months, if you have one, you’ll be sent an email to confirm when your new card(s) and cardholder is due to be sent to you.  Alejandro Ibrahim, the director general of Teruel Airport in Spain reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted airport operations and what his plans are for sustainable growth going forward. Meanwhile Thiago Simao, Air bp’s general aviation bulk sales account manager, explains why communication is key and what he’s most looking forward to post lockdown. Plus, we shine a spotlight on some of our popular locations in Asia and Europe and test your knowledge by seeing if you can name that airport!

May 2020

General aviation has always been a lifeline for communities, be it business, transport, medical transport or as a tool to help governments to generate local economic development. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads worldwide, general aviation professionals are flying stranded citizens back to their home countries, transporting medical teams, airlifting patients and shipping medical supplies. In the face of heightened challenges such as airspace and airport closures, the industry is rallying forces to support this global crisis. These are just some examples of how as an industry we are working together and supporting not just our colleagues and partners, but those on the frontline and in our local communities.


In this month’s newsletter we report on how we've been supporting frontline workers and medical organisations in some of our countries. We also hear from Bobby Tham, our GA regional manager in Singapore, on how he’s juggling his workload during the lockdown. Amanda Jones, our global marketing manager, reveals her top tips on working from home. While the COVID-19 crisis is without doubt the most pressing issue, we continue to address climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing our industry going forward. With this in mind, Gigi Yuen, our carbon operations lead explores how Air BP’s operations became carbon neutral. Plus, you can find out what it’s like to spend a day in the life of Barry Rowan, one of our airfield operators based at Glasgow Prestwick in Scotland. We update you on Brussels and Roskilde Airports and suggest Sumburgh as an alternative to Scatsta, which is due to close in June. Finally, see if you can 'name that airport' as we shine the spotlight on an airport work of art!

July 2020
Welcome onboard Martin Thomsen
Marking a milestone for Airfield Automation
Avgas lands in Teruel
Take your pick at Picardy
View from the cockpit with Juan Cabañero
Fuelling emergency service helicopters in Syros
Spotlight on Billund
A passion for flying
Name that airport!
June 2020
Farewell from Jon Platt, CEO, Air bp
View from the cockpit
Staying home in Chicago
Look out for your new Avgas Sterling Card
Fuelling now even easier at Busselton Margaret River Airport
Spotlight on Stockholm
Time out in Teuge
Travelling to or around China?
COVID-19: the bp story
A passion for flying
Name that airport!
May 2020
How Air BP’s operations became carbon neutral
Air BP provides support during COVID-19
10 tips for a more balanced way to work from home
Staying home in Singapore
A day in the life of...Barry Rowan, Airfield Operator, Air BP.
Scatsta closure and an alternative airport
Looking forward to heading back to Brussels?
Spotlight on Roskilde
London Biggin Hill means business
Out and about - May 2020

April 2020

Welcome to this issue of Sterling Card newsletter. It’s hard not to reflect on how much the world has changed over the last month as the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded globally.

 

In this issue Jon Platt, Air BP’s chief executive officer, reiterates our support for our customers as together we rise to new and constantly evolving challenges. As part of our response, BP has contributed $2 million to support the World Health Organization solidarity response fund. 

 

We also explore Air BP’s carbon neutral operations, tips for working from home and cyber security and shine the spotlight on two of our popular French locations, Poitiers and Calvi.

 

Plus, we report on how our joint ventures in China have been tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, meet World Aviation’s chief executive officer, Alberto Delgado, to find out how he manages so many different roles. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me and if you need to update your account details or manage your Sterling Cards, just click on the links at the bottom of this newsletter.

March 2020

Welcome to the new year, a new decade and a new issue of Sterling Card newsletter. We’ve got plenty to update you on and plenty to look forward to in the coming months. In this issue find out about BP’s bold new vision from Bernard Looney, Samantha Webb explores whether carbon offsetting addresses flight shaming and Alisdair Clarke explains the differences between jet fuel and diesel. We’re also delighted to have renewed our contract to supply fuel and services at Évora Airport in Portugal and to have signed an agreement with BAA Training to bulk supply UL91 in Spain.

 

Plus, we’re busy attending and supporting aviation events in London, Friedrichshafen and Addis Ababa over the next month with a strong focus on sustainability. So, we look forward to seeing you out and about.

December 2019

It certainly feels like 2019 has passed in the blink of an eye. And as the decade draws to a close Jon Platt, Air BP’s CEO reveals his highlights from the last 12 months and why sustainability is one of the most significant industry challenges. We hear more from Jon as he discusses his BP career spanning 30 years with Amanda Jones, who uncovers a few surprises! She also takes time out with daredevil Elias Sofianos, who’s Superior Air’s CEO and former head of the Hellenic Airforce Training Academy.

 

Find out how we’ve been part of Manchester Airport’s £1bn transformation and how we’re changing the lives of refugees in Greece. Plus, Airfield Automation rolls out in Greece and Brazil. In our final news of the decade we’re delighted to announce that UL91 is now available in Lubeck. And Västerås in Sweden joins our network. Our fuel promotions at Milan Linate and Tel Aviv continue throughout December.

 

All that remains is to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season with your family and friends.

April 2020
BP Foundation commits $2m to COVID-19 pandemic
Stay home and keep your computer safe
View from the cockpit with Alberto Delgado
Spotlight on Poitiers
Welcome to Calvi
Air BP in China pulls together for pandemic relief
Out and about
March 2020
Bold new vision
What is Carbon Offsetting? And what you should know
Ever considered refuelling with diesel in place of jet fuel?
View from the cockpit with Kyriakos Michael, Hangar Operations Manager, EDT Hangar Services
Growing our presence in Évora
Unleaded Avgas now available in Spain
Australian bushfires
Out and about
December 2019
20% off fuel at Milan Linate
10cpg off fuel at Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv
Jon Platt - thirty years in the making
Highlights of 2019
Redesigning Manchester Airport’s fuel hydrant system
View from the cockpit with Elias Sofianos, Sterling Card customer and CEO, Superior Air
Airfield Automation rolls out in Greece and Brazil
UL91 now available at Lubeck
Welcome to our network Västerås!
Regulatory fuel changes in Norway
How Air BP is transforming the lives of refugees in Greece
Out and about

November 2019

From this month until the end of the year we have a fantastic 20% off fuel at Milan Linate Airport and until the end of February 10cpg off fuel at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. You can also find out how we’re expanding our global network in Spain and Argentina. Plus, our top global safety expert Didier Gaudillat discusses safety and asks if it can increase efficiency in the fuelling process. On the topic of fuelling we also explain why we never recommend filling up with Mogas.

 

We also discuss the changes to myinvoice that are launching at the end of year. Meanwhile, Amanda Jones catches up with Pegasus Aero Group’s vice president, Gustavo Almagro Morales. He reveals why safe, reliable fuelling is critical to his business and spills the beans on the daredevil antics of his aerobatic pilot father, Sebastián Almagro. Finally, this month we’ll be at Dubai Airshow from 17-21 November, so come and meet us there.

October 2019

If you’ve ever wondered why we operate a ‘no decal no fuel’ policy, Kerry Rutherford explains all. It’s not every day you get the chance to sit down with a British Air Racing Champion, but in this month’s newsletter Amanda Jones did just that when she met up with Sterling Card customer, Martin Gosling. We also hear from Suzanne Rayner, Air BP’s GA account manager, UK, to find out more about her work with SaxonAir. Plus, we’re delighted to introduce our fifth Sterling Pilot Scholar and there are also exciting updates from across our global network including the introduction of UL91 at Hannover. 

September 2019

This month we answer your questions on what exactly is sustainable aviation fuel? And if you’re heading to Venice in Italy you’ll be pleased to hear that we’re offering 20% off fuel at Marco Polo Airport throughout September. In other news, we’re very proud of our Air BP team keeping Beira Airport open after Cyclone Idai despite very challenging personal circumstances. September also signals the last ever Red Bull Air Race World Championship, with pilots battling it out to be named the 2019 World Champion in Chiba, Japan (7-8 September). 

November 2019
Being safe increases efficiency
20% off fuel at Milan Linate
10cpg off fuel at Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv
Why we advise against refuelling with Mogas
Expanding our presence in Latin America
Stepping up our services in Spain
Coming soon! myinvoice is changing for the better
View from the cockpit
Out and about
October 2019
No decal no fuel - why safe refuelling is our priority
UL91 comes to Hannover
Checked-in at Cascais Airport
Spotlight on one of Spain’s most exclusive country estates
A day in the life of Suzanne Rayner, Air BP GA account manager, UK
View from the cockpit – Martin Gosling
Congratulations to our 5th Sterling Pilot Scholar
We look back at the last ever Red Bull Air Race
Win Red Bull Air Race limited edition gifts
Supplying SAF for those travelling to NBAA-BACE
Out and about
September 2019
What is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and why is it important?
20% off fuel at Venice
Keeping Beira Airport open after Cyclone Idai
View from the cockpit with Ben Murphy
Take our Red Bull Air Race Quiz!
Out and about

August 2019

 

This month we head back to the future to find out how fuelling has evolved over the last century and explore what’s in store for the industry going forward. We also report from the last ever European Red Bull Air Race. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to attend one of the nail-biting World Championships? Then check out what some of our lucky prize-winning customers got up to when they attended the event in Hungary last month alongside Air BP GA account manager, Laszlo Filep. 

July 2019

 

There is plenty to update you on this month how we are committed to increasing the supply and delivery of sustainable aviation fuel and how we are strengthening our ties with London Biggin Hill. Plus, with various events taking place at locations across our network throughout June, we shine the spotlight on Paris-Pontoise in France, as well as La Perdiz and Madrid in Spain. You can also find out more about Ocaña Airport where future Red Bull Air Race World Champions underwent intensive training sessions last month. 

June 2019

 

Ahead of the peak holiday season you can find out how we have improved our jet fuel pricing at our Italian locations and are continuing our collaboration with leading helicopter manufacturer, Leonardo. We also touch down at Belfast International, Paris-Pontoise and Cannes-Mandelieu and there is also a helpful reminder of alternative London locations during the closure of Northolt. 

August 2019
Back to the future of fuelling
The last European Red Bull Air Race turned out to be a nail-biting experience!
A day in the life of Laszlo Filep, Air BP GA account manager
20% off fuel at Malpensa and Bergamo
Heading to Melbourne, Australia?
A tale of two cities
Reliance and BP to create major world-class fuels partnership
Delta Air Lines soars towards carbon neutral flights
Out and about
July 2019
The perfect flight
'Greener fuelling’ at Stockholm Arlanda and Caen
Strengthening our ties with London Biggin Hill
Excitement ramps up for the world’s largest airshow
Future Red Bull Air Race champions head to Spain
Touch down in one of Spain’s most exclusive destinations
Scoring goals in Madrid
Safety comes first
Out and about
June 2019
Fabulous Fuerteventura joins our network
Alternative London airports during Northolt’s temporary closure
Enjoy up to 35% off Jet A-1 across our Italian network
Extending our collaboration with Leonardo
Heading to the Portrush Golf Open in July?
Popping over to Paris for the Airshow?
Heading to the French Riviera?
Out and about

May 2019

 

As well as welcoming two new locations to our global network this month, we are also shining the spotlight on one of our most popular destinations in Spain, as we head to Barcelona-El Prat just in time for the Spanish Grand Prix. We also reveal how we have rolled out Airfield Automation at our first Australian location and strengthened our relationships with the UK’s air ambulance services.

April 2019

 

We touch down in Cannes on the French Riviera for an exciting lineup of events. You can also find out where we have recently launched our Airfield Automation technology across nine locations in Mozambique and South Africa. And if you are heading to Rio for carnival or simply to make the most of this vibrant city, then take your pick from Santos Dumont and Galeão International Airport. 

March 2019

 

This month marks the start of the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship. We touch down in Abu Dhabi for the first race of the season and find out what gives Red Bull Air Race pilots their high-flying edge. Meanwhile this month started with the Schedulers and Dispatchers conference in San Antonio, US and we are looking forward to attending Aviation Africa in Rwanda at the end of February.

May 2019
Welcome to Malta
Heading to Liaoning province?
Attending the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
Airfield Automation rolls out in Australia
New MD appointed for Asia Pacific
We're proud to be fuelling air ambulance charities
Flying to London Stansted?
Out and about
April 2019
All change in Murica
We are expanding our network in West Africa
Spotlight on Cannes
Find out more about the latest improvements to myinvoice
Find out how we are contributing to better fuelling services in Africa
We are proud to be fuelling air ambulance charities
Heading to the greatest show on earth?
Out and about
March 2019
Door to door service at La Perdiz
Hitting the slopes in Andorra
Travelling to France’s Picardie region?
How can telemetry improve your fuelling experience?
Ever thought about refuelling with Mogas?
Diverse flying backgrounds fuel competition
Abu Dhabi is first port of call for the Red Bull Air Race 2019
From bananas to biofuel
Expanding our presence in Asia
Out and about