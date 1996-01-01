We are delighted to welcome Martin Thomsen as Air bp’s new CEO. Find out what he’s looking forward to in his new role, his focus on being leaders in sustainability and his love of rugby. We also hear from Airpull Aviation’s owner, Juan Cabañero, on his outlook for a post-pandemic world. Plus, we update you on developments across our global network including refuelling with Avgas at Teruel and fuelling emergency service helicopters at Syros airport in Greece. We also shine the spotlight on Billund airport in Denmark and Albert-Picardie airport in France. Finally, watch our short video with one of our inspiring Sterling Pilot Scholar’s and see if you can name that airport!

After 30 years at bp we bid a fond farewell to Air bp’s CEO Jon Platt who will be stepping down from his role at the end of June and look forward to welcoming his successor Martin Thomsen. In this issue we report on our Avgas Sterling Card renewal programme. Over the coming months, if you have one, you’ll be sent an email to confirm when your new card(s) and cardholder is due to be sent to you. Alejandro Ibrahim, the director general of Teruel Airport in Spain reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted airport operations and what his plans are for sustainable growth going forward. Meanwhile Thiago Simao, Air bp’s general aviation bulk sales account manager, explains why communication is key and what he’s most looking forward to post lockdown. Plus, we shine a spotlight on some of our popular locations in Asia and Europe and test your knowledge by seeing if you can name that airport!

May 2020

General aviation has always been a lifeline for communities, be it business, transport, medical transport or as a tool to help governments to generate local economic development. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads worldwide, general aviation professionals are flying stranded citizens back to their home countries, transporting medical teams, airlifting patients and shipping medical supplies. In the face of heightened challenges such as airspace and airport closures, the industry is rallying forces to support this global crisis. These are just some examples of how as an industry we are working together and supporting not just our colleagues and partners, but those on the frontline and in our local communities.



In this month’s newsletter we report on how we've been supporting frontline workers and medical organisations in some of our countries. We also hear from Bobby Tham, our GA regional manager in Singapore, on how he’s juggling his workload during the lockdown. Amanda Jones, our global marketing manager, reveals her top tips on working from home. While the COVID-19 crisis is without doubt the most pressing issue, we continue to address climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing our industry going forward. With this in mind, Gigi Yuen, our carbon operations lead explores how Air BP’s operations became carbon neutral. Plus, you can find out what it’s like to spend a day in the life of Barry Rowan, one of our airfield operators based at Glasgow Prestwick in Scotland. We update you on Brussels and Roskilde Airports and suggest Sumburgh as an alternative to Scatsta, which is due to close in June. Finally, see if you can 'name that airport' as we shine the spotlight on an airport work of art!

